The Taolu World Cup is one of the six flagship official events of the IWUF (International Wushu Federation) and stands as the highest-level and most influential elite professional competition in the global taolu discipline. This November, wushu will make its historic debut as an official medal sport at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, marking the first time this traditional Chinese martial art has been incorporated into the Olympic sports program.
This event marked the first high-level international wushu single-discipline competition hosted by Hainan since the inception of the Hainan Free Trade Port. It attracted 206 athletes, team leaders, and coaches from 29 countries and regions worldwide, including 117 elite competitors. Ultimately, athletes from 18 countries and regions secured medals with their outstanding competitive performances.
Leveraging the unique geographical and policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, combined with visa-free access for citizens of 86 countries and the 240-hour transit visa-exemption policy, overseas participants, technical officials, and media personnel have enjoyed fast-track customs clearance. Meanwhile, specialized competition equipment has benefited from zero-tariff treatment and simplified cross-border customs clearance procedures.
Hainan boasts a rich and distinctive wushu culture. Through centuries of inheritance and development, it has integrated the essence of various martial arts schools and blended them with local island folklore and regional characteristics to form a unique "Qiong-style" wushu system. Two counties and one city in Hainan, namely Tunchang, Qiongzhong, and Wanning, have been designated as "National Wushu Hometowns," reflecting a deep-rooted local tradition of martial arts appreciation. Indigenous fighting styles such as the Li ethnic group's Li Family Fist, Tunchang Pochen Five-Form Stakes, and Wanning Mazai Kung Fu have been passed down through generations, standing as treasured gems of Hainan's folk culture.
During the event, Hainan concurrently hosted the inaugural Hainan International Wushu Culture Month event, featuring multiple "wushu + tourism" travel routes. These activities allowed domestic and international guests to enjoy Hainan's island scenery and duty-free shopping benefits while taking in high-level wushu competitions.
Looking ahead, Hainan will continue to deeply integrate wushu elements into its sports-tourism product system, developing a range of wushu-themed tourist destinations, study and research bases, and signature events. This will make "spectator travel" a new model for Hainan's cultural tourism. At the same time, Hainan will continue to promote the hosting of various international wushu competitions, training camps, professional development programs, and cultural exchange activities, attracting wushu enthusiasts and professional teams from around the world to compete, train, and study in Hainan, with the goal of establishing the island as a global hub for wushu development and cultural exchange.
Separately, the 43rd Executive Committee Meeting of the IWUF has decided that Haikou City in Hainan Province will host the 12th Sanda World Cup.
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Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports