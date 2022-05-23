JAKARTA - Indonesia had a budget surplus of 103.1 trillion rupiah ($7.03 billion) in the first four months of 2022, equivalent to 0.58% of GDP, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday, compared with a 0.81% deficit in the same period in 2021.

Government revenues surged 45.9% on a yearly basis in the January-April period to 853.6 trillion rupiah, which the minister attributed to high commodity prices and an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending rose just 3.8% on a yearly basis to 750.5 trillion rupiah.

