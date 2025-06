JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - As one of China's largest ASEAN trading partners, with bilateral commerce reaching USD147.80 billion in 2024 (6.1% YoY growth), Indonesia has solidified its economic ties with China. During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's state visit ahead of the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, the two nations signed four new MoUs—most critically, an upgraded Local Currency Settlement (LCS) pact between Bank Indonesia (BI) and the People's Bank of China (PBOC). EBC Financial Group (EBC), a leading brokerage firm, examines how this agreement redefines Indonesia's economic resilience.The accords support Indonesia's LCS framework across key sectors. Trade and tourism will benefit from streamlined visa policies, targeting 2 million Chinese visitors in 2025. A USD5 billion commitment for twin industrial parks (Fujian-Batang SEZ) will create over 100,000 jobs. Soft power initiatives, like joint TB vaccine research and media collaboration, strengthen people-to-people ties.The BI-PBOC agreement enables Rupiah-Yuan use in capital accounts, offering three advantages:"This isn't just about cutting transaction fees—it's a recalibration of Indonesia's financial DNA," says David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. "By enabling Yuan-backed trade and investment flows, BI is building a hedge against Fed policy shocks."China-ASEAN trade hit USD330B (Jan-Apr 2025, +9.2% YoY), with Indonesia leading regional integration. The upgraded CAFTA 3.0 and ASEAN-GCC-China Summit highlight diversified economic partnerships. As Barrett notes, "Indonesia is crafting a blueprint for monetary diversification. The Local Currency Settlement (LCS) deal illustrates how mid-sized economies can reduce overreliance on a single dominant currency, balancing regional cohesion with global standards."Hashtag: #EBCFinancialGroup #BRICS

