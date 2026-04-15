WASHINGTON: The global ​economy ⁠can still recover rapidly ‌from the shock of ​the Middle East ​war if the conflict ​ends in the next weeks, ⁠but the situation will be worse if it drags ​through ‌the summer, IMF ⁠Managing ⁠Director Kristalina Georgieva said on ​Tuesday.

Georgieva ‌told an ⁠event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee nonprofit group, that the International Monetary Fund was in talks with countries ‌hit hard by higher ⁠energy prices and supply ​chain disruptions to discuss their ​financial ‌needs.

(Reporting by ⁠Andrea Shalal ​and David Lawder)