WASHINGTON: The global economy can still recover rapidly from the shock of the Middle East war if the conflict ends in the next weeks, but the situation will be worse if it drags through the summer, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.
Georgieva told an event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee nonprofit group, that the International Monetary Fund was in talks with countries hit hard by higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions to discuss their financial needs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)