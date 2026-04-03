A UNESCO-Recognized Festival Reimagined Through Immersive Cultural Experiences, Iconic Entertainment, and Thailand’s Most Breathtaking Chao Phraya Riverfront Setting from April 10–15, 2026BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2026 - ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, in collaboration with leading public and private sector partners, announces the return of its flagship Water Festival, "ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026." Taking place from April 10–15, 2026 at River Park, this six-day riverside celebration reimagines Thailand's most beloved New Year festival into a world-class cultural phenomenon—recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Designed as a true THAICONIC experience, the festival seamlessly blends the richness of Thai cultural heritage with contemporary entertainment, offering visitors an extraordinary multi-sensory journey. From exhilarating water festivities along the Chao Phraya River, featuring a spectacular 9-meter Thai elephant water landmark and family-friendly play zones to an unprecedented lineup of 76 top artists, vibrant Songkran parades led by iconic figures, and meaningful merit-making rituals with revered Buddha images and sacred waters from nine renowned temples, the celebration captures the full spirit of Songkran across every dimension. Building on its success in welcoming over 1.4 million visitors last year, ICONSIAM continues to elevate Songkran onto the global stage, reinforcing Thailand's position as a premier cultural tourism destination while driving economic momentum and tourism growth in the second quarter of the year.
A Global Celebration Driving Thailand's Festival Economy
Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., stated, "Songkran remains one of the most significant drivers of Thailand's festival economy, particularly across the tourism, retail, and hospitality sectors. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, this year's Songkran period is projected to generate over 30.35 billion baht in domestic economic circulation—an increase of 6% from the previous year, with approximately 500,000 international visitors expected to travel to Thailand, reflecting a 4% year-on-year growth. These figures underscore Songkran's growing status as a truly global festival and one of Thailand's most powerful attractions for international travelers.
As a leader in creating iconic, world-class experiences, ICONSIAM continues to elevate 'ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026' as a landmark celebration that showcases the rare and enduring beauty of Thai cultural traditions. Under the concept of 'Splashing Fun, Joyful Celebrations, and Auspicious Thai New Year,' the event brings together the very best of Thailand into one extraordinary riverside experience along the Chao Phraya River. More than a celebration, this festival is a powerful expression of national pride and cultural identity, reinforcing ICONSIAM's position as a Global Experiential Destination. We are confident that this year's event will further strengthen Bangkok's reputation as one of the world's most compelling cultural destinations, while driving tourism growth and stimulating economic momentum throughout the second quarter of the year."
Highlights of the "4 THAICONIC Experiences – The Ultimate Songkran Journey"
- THAICONIC WATER FESTIVAL – The Ultimate Riverside Water
- THAICONIC ENTERTAINMENT – A Festival of Modern Icons
- THAICONIC HERITAGE – A Living Showcase of Thai Identity
- THAICONIC BLESSED BEGINNINGS – A Sacred Start to the Thai New Year
Seamlessly blending cultural authenticity, rich traditions, and large-scale entertainment, ICONSIAM continues to redefine Songkran as a truly global celebration.
Join us at "ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2026," where Thailand's most cherished tradition is brought to life in an unforgettable riverside experience of water, culture, and joy—set against the iconic Chao Phraya River from April 10–15, 2026, with free entry for all visitors. As part of the celebration, international visitors dressed in traditional Thai attire will receive a 300-baht gift card, adding a special touch to their cultural experience.
For more information, please call 1338 or visit Facebook: ICONSIAM.
Hashtag: #ICONSIAMSongkran #ICONSIAM #SongkranFestival2026 #GlobalFestival #Thailand
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