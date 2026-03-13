(From Left to right: Ms. Helena Chiu, Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters Association; Ir. Andrew Young Honorary Advisor, The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association; and Ms. Alice Lai, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters Association and Project Convenor, Hong Kong Innovation & Invention)

Smart City: MEET International, a multi-functional engineering inspection company, developed a "7‑in‑1 Building Leakage Tracing Device," breaking through the technical limitations of traditional single‑function inspection tools and redefining the standards for leakage detection. By continuously capturing and comparing highly precise data readings, the device pinpoints the source of leakage, ensuring that concealed problem areas are accurately exposed.



The device features synchronized "AC leakage" and "water leakage" dual detection, enabling early identification of hidden risks and precise localisation of the source to mitigate both seepage and electrical hazards. It also incorporates an innovative all‑scenario adaptability design, allowing it to operate effectively across different building materials and leakage environments. Applications include building maintenance, renovation inspection, and property management.

Smart Home & Lifestyle: Researchers at Sun Yat‑sen University developed a patented "Composite Heating Material" that integrates advanced graphene and nano-carbon tube composite heating films, replacing traditional heating tubes. The invention delivers precise, rapid and efficient heating with uniform heat distribution, while reducing energy loss.



Propagate Intellectual Property has commercialised the invention into more than 40 intellectual property assets, applying it to products such as electric teppanyaki, food‑warming mats and beauty eye masks, as well as in building and industrial settings, providing an efficient and flexible heating solution across diverse applications.

Health Technologies and Medicine: Health‑tech start‑up Kin Technology launched Kindo & App, a homecare solution redefining homecare and wellness. Integrating automation, IoT connectivity, and advanced AI, Kindo & App can automatically sort and dispense up to 10 types of medication with a single click. Equipped with smart reminders, a child‑safety lock, and built‑in humidity and temperature sensors, the solution ensures medication safety, accuracy, and convenience.



Paired with the Kin App and Web Platform, users can track their dosage history, set reminders, and receive low-medication alerts. The platform also supports remote dispensing, enabling caregivers to manage prescriptions and dispense medications from anywhere. Families and caregivers gain real-time access to adherence data and remote management tools, while healthcare providers can monitor patients, manage prescriptions, and access analytics to enhance outcomes.

Smart Industry: URS AI developed URS AI MATE, a holographic interactive AI agent. Integrating holographic projection technology, proprietary LLM, and multimodal interaction algorithms, URS AI MATE has successfully built a full closed‑loop of perception, cognition, decision‑making, and execution that enables continuous self‑evolution. This strengthens its ability to adapt in different scenarios and understand users, creating an AI agent uniquely tailored to each individual.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - The Hong Kong Innovation and Invention (HKII), one of the flagship projects organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA), leads 48 inventions from the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area(GBA) to showcase at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG), taking place from 11 to 15 March (Central European Time).Hosted by HKEA and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, HKII is committed to providing free international exchange opportunities for Hong Kong's innovation and technology community. The initiative brings Hong Kong's unique technological inventions onto world‑class exhibition platforms, connecting GBA innovators with global enterprises and users, and showcasing Hong Kong's innovation story to the world.Exhibited inventions have undergone rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of industry professionals. The shortlisting process will be conducted based on novelty, level of innovation and invention, technical utility, and symbolic significance. All exhibits are original inventions and launched in the market with patent protection or are under patent filing."'Created in Hong Kong' has long been recognised worldwide, yet the global visibility of our SMEs and start‑ups still has room to grow," said. "Through HKII, we enable Hong Kong's innovation and technology brands to participate in top‑tier international exhibitions at no cost and connect directly with the global business community. This year, we are also bringing leading innovators from the Greater Bay Area to join Hong Kong enterprises as we venture overseas together and capture new opportunities around the world."MEET International, a multi-functional engineering inspection company, exhibits at IEIG for the first time. "With a supply chain anchored in the Greater Bay Area and more than 30 years of global market experience, we have been committed to strengthening ties with overseas clients and building a world‑recognised brand," said"IEIG offers valuable access to engineers from European construction firms and research organisations, enabling us to present our product capabilities directly and substantially enhance our opportunities for international orders.""Intellectual property built on core technologies is essential for Hong Kong enterprises to upgrade their businesses," saidan invention commercialisation platform. "We are committed to nurturing academic innovations into patented technologies, developing products tailored for different scenarios for global customers. By exhibiting with other Greater Bay Area enterprises at Generva, our intellectual properties could become more attractive to European buyers. On top of greater revenue to companies and inventors, it also strengthens the branding of 'Created in Hong Kong' among the global, high‑end, industrial value chain."48 innovations and inventions are being showcased at the exhibition through HKII for free. The inventions span a wide spectrum of categories, including:alongside a dedicatedfor inventors aged 18 or below. The showcased innovation and technology products from the Greater Bay Area include:Hashtag: #HongKongExporters'Association #HKEA #HongKongInnovation&Invention #HKII

About "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII)

Launched in 2023, "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII), organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is an initiative dedicated to showcasing and promoting Hong Kong's immense potential in innovation and technology (I&T) to a global audience. The Project aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry and cultivate a vibrant I&T culture among the general public.



For more details on the Project, visit https://hk-ii.com



About Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA)

Founded in May 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit-making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Association's mission is to develop Hong Kong as a trading hub for exporters, dedicating its efforts to serve and add value for the exporter community.



