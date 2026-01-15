Hong Kong Economic Policy Green Paper 2026 by HKU Business School Focuses on New Opportunities for Hong Kong’s Economy

Established in 2001, HKU Business School is one of the youngest and most dynamic members of The University of Hong Kong (HKU). The School strives to nurture first-class business leaders and foster academic and relevant research that serves the needs of Hong Kong, China and the rest of the world in the new Asia-led economy. As a top international business school, the School has established its place as a globally impactful institution that leads the way through timely thought leadership, pioneering research, and educational excellence. Deeply rooted in Hong Kong and fully engaged with China, the School's world-class faculty equip students with global knowledge and perspectives. HKU Business School offers business education across a full range of disciplines, while achieving remarkable growth in faculty strength and research capabilities. The School ranks Asia's No.1 in Financial Times' Aggregated Research Ranking for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025, while the University of Hong Kong ranked 11 th in the world and No. 1 in Asia according to the QS World University Rankings 2026. The School has strategic partnerships with world-renowned universities and corporate partners, providing market-oriented content, superior learning, and instrumental resources. To better serve our students and alumni in various cities and regions, and to facilitate collaboration opportunities with business communities around the globe, HKU Business School has established a unique international network that extends to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City. HKU Business School is fully accredited by the European Quality Improvement Systems (EQUIS) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Visit us at https://www.hkubs.hku.hk/

