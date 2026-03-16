The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) ( https://hkust.edu.hk/ ) is a world-class university known for its innovative education, research excellence, and impactful knowledge transfer. With a holistic and interdisciplinary pedagogy approach, HKUST was ranked 6th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, 3rd in the Times Higher Education's Young University Rankings 2024, and 19th globally and 1st in Hong Kong in the Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2025. Thirteen HKUST subjects were ranked among the world's top 50 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with "Data Science and Artificial Intelligence" coming in 17th worldwide and first in Hong Kong. Our graduates are highly competitive, consistently ranking among the world's top 30 most sought-after employees. In terms of research and entrepreneurship, over 80% of our work was rated "internationally excellent" or "world leading" in the Research Assessment Exercise 2020 of the Hong Kong's University Grants Committee. As of January 2026, HKUST members have founded over 1,900 active start-ups, including 10 Unicorns and 21 exits (IPO or M&A).

The Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government Mr. CHAN Kwok-ki (middle), Deputy Director of LOCPG Mr. LUO Yonggang (third right), Secretary for Education of the HKSAR Government Dr. Christine CHOI Yuk-lin (third left) and members of the HKUST leadership team, including Pro-Chancellor Dr. John CHAN Cho-Chak (first right), Council Chairman Prof. Harry SHUM (second right), Court Chairman Dr. the Honorable Andrew LIAO Cheung-Sing (first left), and President Prof. Nancy IP (second left) inaugurate a series of commemorative initiatives for the HKUST 35th anniversary.

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