Major guests also posed for a group photograph after the signing ceremony, including: (back row, from left) Mr. Dan Ye, Vice President of Informa Markets, Ms. Marilyn Tham, HKTB General Manager of Mega Events, MICE & Cruise, Ms Joanne Chu, Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, Mr. Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa Group, Ms. Enid Low, Chief Strategy Officer of AsiaWorld-Expo, Ms. Suzanne Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Informa Markets Asia, Mr. Michael Duck, EVP Commercial Development of Informa Markets Asia; and Mr. Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director (front left), and Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets Asia (front right).

The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Informa Markets held a signing ceremony in Hong Kong today. The ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman (back left), and Mr. Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa Group (back right). Mr. Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director (front left), and Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets Asia (front right), signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf. HKTB's partners and travel trade representatives also attended the ceremony in support of the partnership.

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