20 Startups Showcase R&D Strengths at the “Hong Kong Tech” Pavilion

HKSTP collaborates with the HKTDC and the HKEIA, will lead 20 Hong Kong tech ventures to participate in CES 2024, which will be held from 9 to 12 January 2024.

AI Guided Limited's "GUIDi™ Smart Belt" won in the "Accessibility and Aging Tech" category. This smart belt offers real-time, 360-degree navigation and route guidance for the visually impaired through MEMS and AI technology, enhancing their travel safety and independence.

The "0.13'' Micro-LED Display Module" developed by Sitan Semiconductor International Co Limited, features an ultra-high pixel density (10,000 ppi) and provides AR/XR products with the advantages of vivid and genuine color, long lifetime, and excellent product efficiency. It also received an Innovation Award in the "XR Technologies and Accessories" category at CES.

HairCoSys demonstrated a new hair care application powered by big data and AI to assess hair health. The application can easily be installed on tablets, enabling users to check their hair health at their convenience, wherever they are, and obtain personalised care plans.

Mangdang Technology has engineered the Mini Pupper, a quadruped robot powered by open-source software targeted to STEAM education. The new generation of robotic tool features simultaneous localization and mapping function, allowing it to navigate and move around autonomously. The front camera utilizes AI to recognize objects and even gestures, providing a multifaceted platform for building a sophisticated robotic application based on users' needs.

CES 2024

"2024 CES Talk to China Dialogue" Forum Series presented by TMTPOST Group

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 January 2024 - The celebrated Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) has commenced in Las Vegas of the United States. The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), together with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association Ltd (HKEIA), is leading a delegation of 20 Hong Kong innovative technology enterprises to participate in CES 2024. The 'Hong Kong Tech' pavilion, an exhibition area located within Eureka Park that is designed specifically for startups, is showcasing a variety of local R&D achievements across four cutting-edge innovation sectors that bringing better quality of life: "AI and Data", "Advanced Manufacturing", "Life & Health", and "Sustainability".Two of HKSTP's Park companies have received "CES Innovation Awards" at the CES 2024. Both award-winning companies are participants from HKSTP's Incubation and Acceleration Programmes.The CES Innovation Awards represents the highest distinction at CES, recognising products that demonstrate unparalleled innovation over the past year. These products are evaluated based on their engineering quality, aesthetics, design, practical value, uniqueness, and their impact on improving quality of life. Other innovative Hong Kong technologies also attracted considerable interest at the show, with business matchmaking sessions organised to generate extensive business opportunities for Hong Kong's tech start-ups, both locally and globally.Furthermore, Ir Dr HL Yiu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTP, will attend the "Talk to China" dialogue series. He will share his insight on cutting-edge I&T trends, industry development, and how HKSTP is fostering startups to expand into global opportunities.For more information on the R&D technological achievements from Hong Kong, you are invited to visit the "Hong Kong Tech" pavilion. Below please find the details:Date: 9 to 12 January 2024Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, USBooth No: Hall G – 63400, Eureka Park, Venetian ExpoSpeaker: Ir Dr HL Yiu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTPDate: 10 January 2024Time: 10:00am – 10:20am (US Time)Venue: Booth #2401, Tech East, Westgate, Las Vegas, USWebsite: https://www.tmtpost.com/event/2024/ces/ Hashtag: #HKSTP

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,600 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.



We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.



To support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry, HKSTP is actively connecting the city with Shenzhen. This aims to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global by exploring the mainland China and overseas markets.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September this year with a gross floor area of 31,000 square meters. The two buildings provide both dry and wet laboratories, co-working areas, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.



Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing the city's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.



