Gold jumped to a record ​high on Wednesday while silver broke above $90 for the first time, as escalating tension in Iran ⁠and concern over the Federal Reserve's autonomy fuelled safe-haven demand, while softer inflation readings boosted rate cut ⁠bets.

Spot gold ‌rose 0.9% to $4,627.72 per ounce by 1001 GMT, off a record high of $4,639.48 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose ⁠0.8% to $4,636.

"Well-known haven characteristics amid heightened geopolitical risks, elevated fiscal uncertainty, and concerns about Fed independence," are driving prices higher, said Jamie Dutta, chief market analyst at Nemo.money.

Central bank chiefs from around the world lined up in support of Federal ⁠Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, issuing ​an unprecedented statement of solidarity after the Trump administration threatened him with a criminal indictment, a move that ‍could lower trust in U.S. assets such as the dollar.

"Protests in Iran keep geopolitical tensions elevated, leading ​to a strong bid in bullion," Dutta added.

The death toll from the protests has reached 2,571, the U.S.-based HRANA rights group said, sparking threats of U.S. intervention.

Meanwhile, the U.S. core Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump reiterated his push for Fed's Powell to cut interest rates "meaningfully".

Traders anticipate two interest rate cuts this year. Lower interest rates usually favour non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver jumped 4% to $90.46 per ounce, falling back from an earlier record ⁠high of $91.53. It has shot up nearly 27% in just ‌14 days this year.

"Long-term targets are the big round numbers like $5,000 and $100 for gold and silver respectively," Dutta said.

Spot platinum climbed 3.5% to $2,406.75 an ounce, after ‌touching a one-week ⁠high earlier in the session. It hit a record $2,478.50/oz on December 29.

Palladium rose 0.1% to $1,840.19 ⁠an ounce.