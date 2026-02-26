Generali Hong Kong Receives Multiple Accolades at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026”.

5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness ( Coverage ) Category LionGuardian PlusOne

5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness ( Value ) Category LionGuardian Beyond LionAlong

5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education) Category LionAchiever Elite

5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education & Legacy) Category LionTycoon Beyond 2

5-Star QDAP Award – Stable Income Category LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity

5-Star Whole Life Protection Insurance Award – Whole Life Protection Category LionPatron



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Generali Hong Kong has once again earned multiple accolades at the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026". Seven products achieved the highest 5-Star rating across annuity, savings, critical illness, and whole life protection categories. These awards reflect Generali Hong Kong's strong performance in product excellence and customer service and reaffirm the team's continued pursuit of excellence and innovation.The 5-Star award-winning products are:Organized by 10Life, the leading insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2026" is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong

GENERALI HONG KONG

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



THE GENERALI GROUP

Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 95.2 billion and € 863 billion AUM in 2024. With around 87,000 employees serving 71 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

