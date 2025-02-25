Interfel, the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Interprofession, was established in 1976 and represents all aspects of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, including production, cooperation, shipping, import, export, wholesale trade, distribution, and collective catering. As a private law organization, Interfel has been recognized as a national agricultural interprofessional association by French rural law and the European Union since November 21, 1996, within the framework of the Single Common Market Organization (OCM). The 15 members of Interfel are the national representative associations of the various professions in the sector. An interprofessional advocates for the interests of the professionals it represents and provides advice to its members. With 75,000 companies and 450,000 direct jobs, including 250,000 seasonal workers, all trades in the sector are represented. (Source: Interfel, Sept. 2015). Interfel is a platform for interprofessional dialogue, aiming to promote the sector and its professions and encourage the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables. Its missions include understanding consumers and markets and adapting the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables to demand, discussing interprofessional agreements with public authorities, defining the sector's strategic orientations in research and experimentation, promoting and defending the sector on the national and international market, and implementing communication actions, including information and advertising.

