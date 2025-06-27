Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair Return in August with New Coffee Zone and Expanded Halal Sector

Register now for FREE admission e-badge: https://tinyurl.com/4femnahk
This year, Food Expo PRO continues to present pavilions from various countries and regions. Besides pavilions from Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Poland, ASEAN countries like Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam will also participate, showcasing international culinary excellence.
Recognising the promising landscape of the Halal Market, the Expo introduced a dedicated Halal food and beverage label last year. This year, around 100 exhibitors will feature the label, bringing a diverse variety of Halal certified products ranging from snacks, condiments to seafood. To better promote the potential of halal food sector, the events will delve deeper into the halal food landscape in Hong Kong. The Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel, a 5-star rating Halal Friendly Hotel by Crescent Rating, will share insights on how they create exceptional halal culinary experience for Muslim guests. Additionally, the event will partner with The Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong to present halal certificates to local restaurants.
With the evolving coffee culture and growing coffee market demand worldwide, a new Coffee zone will be launched to reinforce Hong Kong's role as a gateway to enter the booming Mainland China and ASEAN market. The zone will feature coffee bean exporters from Africa, Americas to Mainland China, as well as coffee accessories in the zone. Events such as coffee demonstrations and seminars covering the coffee value chain will also be held.
