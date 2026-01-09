Venues :

: Oil Street Art Space (Oi!), 12 Oil Street, North Point



East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC), 60 Ngau Tau Kok Road, Kowloon

Exhibition Period :

Now until 24 January 2026

: Now until Admission :

Free

: Free Link to free guided tours registration:

https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en/programme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2026 - Theis entering its final two weeks atand. Organised by, and co-organised by, and, the Biennale is proudly supported by theas Lead Sponsor.Under the themeUABBHK 2025 explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the architectural discipline — from static design to dynamic, participatory experience. Featuring over 25 exhibits across two venues, the Biennale brings together architects, designers, artists, and researchers to examine how emerging technologies such as generative design, robotics, immersive media, and machine learning are transforming authorship, spatial storytelling, and public engagement.As the Biennale draws to a close, the curatorial team invites visitors to experience some of the most thought-provoking and visually striking works.Atbyandoffers a compelling exploration of AI-generated shrine designs and spirituality in hyper-dense urban contexts. Nearby,bypresents a poetic memorial column using water, light, and soundscape to reflect on the overlooked histories and geographies of Hong Kong's islands.Atbyinvites visitors to contribute personal memories and emotional data which are transformed into a dynamic "memory-scape" of Hong Kong architecture.byproposes a design platform that empowers communities to co-create sustainable housing using local materials and machine learning. Inand students fromrepurpose metal scaffolding into a community-built pavilion that shares local stories through interactive media. Meanwhile,byandpresents a biodegradable architectural prototype that nurtures soil regeneration using AI and modular design, blending ecological restoration with digital fabrication.On, UABBHK 2025 will host its finalat Oi!, featuring two sessions. Theincludes presentations by, and, exploring informal shrines, afterlife economies, and AI-generated flower market futures. In thebrings together, and others to discuss AI-enabled design and fabrication practices.To complement the forums, freeare available at both venues on. Prior registration is available at UABBHK 2025's website.Beyond the Hong Kong venues, UABBHK 2025 is also being showcased in the Shenzhen & Hong Kong Bi-city Biennale of Urbanism \ Architecture (Shenzhen) (UABBSZ), which has been opened on 31 December 2025, at the. Themed asUABBSZ positions Shenzhen as a city of performative stage where architecture, technology, and civic life intersect. In Shenzhen, a symbolic tunnel portal installation of UABBHK 2025 is set, linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong as a gesture of spatial and curatorial continuity.For updated schedules, programme registration, and more information, please visit UABBHK 2025's website: https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en . For detailed exhibitor list and installation descriptions, please refer to the appendix.Hashtag: #UABBHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation is a non-profit making organisation established and incorporated in 2014 for charitable purposes. The objects for which the Biennale Foundation is established are:





To promote creativity and advance the understanding, appreciation and interest of architectural and design excellence

To encourage cross-border and cross-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration among creative professionals from Hong Kong, other parts of the Greater China region and overseas

To support art, design, architectural and cultural education for students and youth, the community, and policy makers

To create a favourable environment for study, research and experimentation of design, art and architectural works in an exhibition scale

To energise and revitalise specific sites of interests by introduction of cultural and creative events

About the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



2025 Hong Kong & Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (Hong Kong)'s Disclaimer:

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

UABB