Reimagining Architecture as Civic Performance
Under the theme "TECHFORMANCE: Technology, Platform and Performance", UABBHK 2025 explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the architectural discipline — from static design to dynamic, participatory experience. Featuring over 25 exhibits across two venues, the Biennale brings together architects, designers, artists, and researchers to examine how emerging technologies such as generative design, robotics, immersive media, and machine learning are transforming authorship, spatial storytelling, and public engagement.
Exhibits Worth Revisiting
As the Biennale draws to a close, the curatorial team invites visitors to experience some of the most thought-provoking and visually striking works.
At Oi!, "Sanctum in the AI Age: Redefining the Human-Deities Nexus in Urban Future" by Jessica Kong and Nam Wu offers a compelling exploration of AI-generated shrine designs and spirituality in hyper-dense urban contexts. Nearby, "Island Totem" by Island Works presents a poetic memorial column using water, light, and soundscape to reflect on the overlooked histories and geographies of Hong Kong's islands.
At EKCC, "Sentient Mirror – Genius Loci" by XCEPT invites visitors to contribute personal memories and emotional data which are transformed into a dynamic "memory-scape" of Hong Kong architecture. "Stone Synergy: AI-Driven Community Housing" by Olivia Chen proposes a design platform that empowers communities to co-create sustainable housing using local materials and machine learning. In "Collaborative Ephemeral Pavilion – Design with Technology", Prof. Tris Kee and students from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University repurpose metal scaffolding into a community-built pavilion that shares local stories through interactive media. Meanwhile, "Computational BioPhilia: Culture-Nature Synthesis in Biomimicry Fabrication" by Patrick So, Bojia Xiao and Polly Heng presents a biodegradable architectural prototype that nurtures soil regeneration using AI and modular design, blending ecological restoration with digital fabrication.
Upcoming Programmes — Tech Sunday and Guided Tours
On 18 January 2026, UABBHK 2025 will host its final Tech Sunday at Oi!, featuring two sessions. The morning session, "Cultural Identity & Ritual in the AI-Enhanced Urban Realm", includes presentations by Ashley Wong, Jessica Kong, and Vicky Lam, exploring informal shrines, afterlife economies, and AI-generated flower market futures. In the afternoon, "Craft, Algorithm, and Robotic Fabrication" brings together Kristof Crolla, Garvin Goepel, Su Chang, and others to discuss AI-enabled design and fabrication practices.
To complement the forums, free guided tours are available at both venues on 11 and 18 January. Prior registration is available at UABBHK 2025's website.
Cross-Border Dialogue Continues in Shenzhen
Beyond the Hong Kong venues, UABBHK 2025 is also being showcased in the Shenzhen & Hong Kong Bi-city Biennale of Urbanism \ Architecture (Shenzhen) (UABBSZ), which has been opened on 31 December 2025, at the Hetao Science and Technology Innovation Center. Themed as "City Theater", UABBSZ positions Shenzhen as a city of performative stage where architecture, technology, and civic life intersect. In Shenzhen, a symbolic tunnel portal installation of UABBHK 2025 is set, linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong as a gesture of spatial and curatorial continuity.
Exhibition and Admission Details of Hong Kong part of UABBHK 2025
- Venues:
- Oil Street Art Space (Oi!), 12 Oil Street, North Point
- East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC), 60 Ngau Tau Kok Road, Kowloon
- Exhibition Period:
Now until 24 January 2026
- Admission:
Free
- Link to free guided tours registration:
https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en/programme
About The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation
The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation is a non-profit making organisation established and incorporated in 2014 for charitable purposes. The objects for which the Biennale Foundation is established are:
- To promote creativity and advance the understanding, appreciation and interest of architectural and design excellence
- To encourage cross-border and cross-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration among creative professionals from Hong Kong, other parts of the Greater China region and overseas
- To support art, design, architectural and cultural education for students and youth, the community, and policy makers
- To create a favourable environment for study, research and experimentation of design, art and architectural works in an exhibition scale
- To energise and revitalise specific sites of interests by introduction of cultural and creative events
About the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency
The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.
