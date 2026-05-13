Hong Kong theatre IP “The Big Big Day” anchors the next phase of fan participation and entertainment asset tokenization, with qualifying projects potential exceeding HK$2 billion in scale

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that a tokenized fund managed by the Company has participated in co-presenting The Big Big Day (《大龍鳳》), a Hong Kong theatre IP project produced by One Cool Stage Limited (""), a subsidiary of One Cool Group Limited. A cooperation arrangement to this effect has been signed by both parties. The collaboration marks a further extension of Esperanza's regulated fintech solutions — building on its earlier tokenized live-entertainment offerings — into Hong Kong theatre, cultural IP, and fan-engagement scenarios, as the Company continues to explore the commercial value and applications of cultural and entertainment assets under new financing models.One Cool Group Limited is one of Hong Kong's most recognizable integrated film and entertainment enterprises, with operations spanning film, television, production, post-production, artist management, and related entertainment services. The partnership with One Cool Stage not only reflects Esperanza's continued expansion of tokenization use cases for cultural and entertainment assets, but also showcases the broader development potential of high-quality Hong Kong content and IP under new financing frameworks.As a Hong Kong-based fintech and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform serving the Asia-Pacific market, Esperanza is committed to operating within a regulated framework to connect quality assets, professional investors, content owners, project operators, and fan communities — building more transparent, participative, and scalable financial infrastructure for cultural and entertainment projects.This collaboration also reflects Esperanza's continued strategic build-out in entertainment and cultural assets. The Company is actively sourcing additional projects with tokenization potential and commercial scalability — across film, live entertainment, theatre IP, licensing businesses, AI-driven immersive entertainment, multimedia applications, experiential venues, and other categories underpinned by real-asset foundations and commercial cash flow potential.As Asia-Pacific's content industries, fan-engagement models, AI technologies, and immersive entertainment ecosystems continue to evolve rapidly, Esperanza expects growing market demand for mature, compliant financial platforms capable of helping high-quality cultural and entertainment projects expand their access to capital, community engagement, and commercialization capabilities. The Company is currently evaluating and progressing multiple related opportunities, with a potential project pipeline expected to exceed HK$2 billion in scale across entertainment and culture, IP licensing, real estate, multimedia, AI immersive entertainment, and other real-world asset applications.Esperanza emphasizes that the Company will continue to anchor its work in compliance, transparency, and sustainability — guiding cultural and entertainment assets from traditional project financing and single-consumption models toward more institutionalized, digitalized, and participatory new financing markets, and creating new growth opportunities for Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific creative industries.Hashtag: #Esperanza

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About Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited

Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited ("Esperanza") is a licensed corporation under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), permitted to carry on Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. On 13 February 2026, Esperanza received a "no further comment" letter from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in respect of its proposal to tokenize managed funds — formally permitting Esperanza to conduct tokenized investment business.

About One Cool Stage Limited

One Cool Stage Limited ("One Cool Stage") is a subsidiary of One Cool Group Limited, engaged in the development of cultural, entertainment, and theatre projects in Hong Kong. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Hong Kong, One Cool Group Limited is a diversified enterprise dedicated to the development of the film and entertainment industry. Guided by the philosophy of "Visionary in Creativity, Strive for Diversity," the Group has built a multi-faceted business portfolio spanning the entire entertainment industry value chain, with stable partnerships and operational footprints across major Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.onecool.com.

About Esperanza Fintech Group

Esperanza Fintech Group is a fintech group headquartered in Hong Kong. The group's licensed businesses include (i) gold trading and tokenized gold services operated by Esperanza Fintech (Commodities) Limited, a DPMS (dealers in precious metals and stones) Category A Registrant (No. A-B-25-03-08913) with the Hong Kong Customs with permitted businesses including the issuance, redemption and trading of gold backed instruments on www.espetopia.com; (ii) client asset custodian service operated by Esperanza Fintech (Nominees) Limited, a licensed Trust or Company Service Provider in Hong Kong (Licence No. TC010260), regulated by the Hong Kong Companies Registry; (iii) espetopia trading platform operated by Espetopia Limited; and (iv) tokenized investment services operated by affiliate company Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited, an SFC-regulated asset manager with permission to carry out tokenized investment businesses.

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