MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - As the crisp north winds signal the start of the harvest season, the Autumn Crab Feast at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort begins in earnest, treating food lovers to the most luxurious and magnificent culinary experience of the year. Restaurants such as Blossom Palaces, The Noodle Kitchen, Pang's Kitchen, Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, Putien, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun, and Bei Shan Lou are all rolling out their signature crab dishes, from hairy crabs bursting with roe to meaty mud crabs and blue crabs, each offering a unique flavor from various regions of China that is sure to whet your appetite and leave you craving for more.Mastering the art of authentic Beijing and Huaiyang cuisines, Blossom Palaces meticulously extracts every bit of sweetness from the crab and, with impeccable cooking skills, transforms freshly shucked, juicy hairy crabs into a series of mouthwatering delicacies. Each dish is an ode to the freshness of crab, and every bite is a heartfelt confession to fall. The Appetizer Chilled Crab Roe with Foie Gras is a feast for the eyes and the palate. Freshly shucked crab roe combines with the vibrant color of beetroot to create a cherry-like appearance. The sweetness of crab roe and beetroot blend seamlessly on the tip of the tongue, evoking the lingering flavor of ripe fruits and awakening the palate's desire for more. The Braised Fish Maw Stuffed with Crab Roe and Tribute Rice is a perfect blend of nourishment and deliciousness. Freshly shucked crab roe and golden millet are slow-cooked with fish maw, creating a comforting and mellow aroma with each bite. The Suzhou Crab Roe Fish Balls mix freshly shucked crab roe with raw fish meat until they are tightly blended into tender and smooth fish balls. Paired with the rich flavor of crucian carp soup and the refreshing taste of celery and sweet peas, creating a sense of cozy Jiangnan region. The Grilled Crab Roe and Fresh Mushroom in Taro Rings is a delightful combination of 3.5 to 4 pounds of fragrant taro and winter melon cooked with various mushrooms. The rich flavors of the mushrooms and crab roe complement each other, creating a premium gustatory experience that showcases the best of nature's bounty. And when rich black truffle sauce and XO sauce are intertwined with the freshness of crab legs and the crunchiness of king oyster mushrooms, each bite presents an ultimate challenge to the taste buds, surprising diners with the boundless creativity and deliciousness of the Crispy Crab Meat with Black Truffle in XO Sauce. However, the most memorable dish is the traditional and unassuming Home-made Noodles with Fresh Crab Meat and Crab Roe. The scallion oil sauce enhances the mellow and sweet flavor of the crab roe, which coats each chewy handmade noodle, providing a deep satisfaction that goes from heart to stomach.Putien, on behalf of delicate Fujian cuisine, ingeniously paired the flavorful, meaty Fujian mud crab and fragrant rice cakes. The seafood's clean, sweet taste blends seamlessly with the rice's earthy aroma, creating a mouthwatering, soft, and sticky dish that instantly captivates your taste buds. This culinary gem is a testament to the timeless wisdom of coastal households. Meanwhile, at the Northeast Shandong-style restaurant Bei Shan Lou, the plump and juicy crabs from the vast northern seas have made their way to Macau. Even in the south, you can experience the delicate sweetness unique to crabs from those turbulent, expansive waters. And when it comes to crab feasts, how could we forget the traditional delicacies of Macau's Tanka Cuisines? At Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun, you'll find an array of authentic crab dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. The salt-baked baby crabs are an absolute standout, with their crab meat's sweetness mingling with the fragrant aroma of the salt bake, creating a truly mesmerizing flavor. Others, like The Noodle Kitchen, Pang's Kitchen, Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, have also served up signature crab dishes. Each bite leaves a lasting impression, with flavors lingering on your lips and making you crave more.The window for enjoying crabs is limited, miss it you'll have to wait another year. Don't hesitate — embark on your golden autumn crab feast journey now, and experience the delicious sweetness of crab. Savor the perfect fusion of traditional cooking and innovation. Book your seat now by calling +853 8883 2221, and look forward to this culinary feast.As Chef de Cuisine of the popular seafood specialist Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun, Chan Wai Chun celebrates Tanka culture through time-honored recipes. And by collaborating with renowned local businesses steeped in decades of history, he explores the culinary history of Macau in greater depth, offering you a fuller picture of Macau's past and present.This fall, he collaborates with Tong Iec Pak Fa Fui, a century-old local maker of preserved fruits and traditional condiments, creating a unique and authentic Tanka feast that features Pak Fa Fui's iconic products like Soybean Paste, Plum Sauce, and Pickled Lemon.The rich and delicious Scottish Razor Clams are steamed with Pak Fa Fui's pickled lemon, which has been fermented for 49 days, offering a whole new taste experience for your taste buds. Double-boiled Coriander and Pickled Lemon with Pork Brisket perfectly balances the grease of pork with a refreshing and fragrant flavor. The sauce maker's popular sweet plum sauce is tossed with bitter gourd and pomegranate to create a refreshing appetizer; while fermented soybean paste is steamed with grouper fillet and aged tangerine peel to impart a rich flavor. All innovative yet classic.Established in 1903, Tong Iec remains committed to traditional methods, however time-consuming and labor-intensive they may be. Their iconic products Queen Mother Dried Flat Peach, Superior Soy Sauce and Sweet Vinegar are hugely popular throughout the Greater Bay Area and are in great demand among tourists from Southeast Asia. For a limited time until 30 Nov, you can purchase Pak Fa Fui signature products including Queen Mother Dried Flat Peach, Refreshing Ginger and Gift Set at Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun. Enjoy a limited-time, locally-inspired culinary delight that offers a taste adventure into Macau's dining culture. Reserve your spot now by calling +853 8883 2221.The culinary world is abuzz with excitement! The maestro and three-Michelin-starred chef behind 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Hong Kong, legendary Chef Umberto BOMBANA, collaborates with his talented protégé, one-Michelin-starred Chef Riccardo La Perna from 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, for one night only, bringing guests an exclusive dining experience that celebrates the freshest and finest white truffle of the harvest season!Awarded one Michelin star for 9th consecutive year and one diamond rating by the 2024 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau serves authentic Italian cuisine with a twist of Mediterranean and Sicilian flavors, allowing diners to savor the essence of Sicily through every bite. This duo of maestros will surely craft a meal that is a work of art itself and promises to elevate your culinary journey beyond imagination. For an evening of unforgettable elegance, savor the stunning Italian dishes crafted by these legendary chefs. We cordially invite you to join us for this exclusive, one-night-only dinner on 23 Oct, 6:30pm. Priced at MOP 3,280 per person (980 for wine pairing), this rare opportunity is sure to be a highlight of your culinary calendar. Don't miss out; call +853 8886 2169 to secure your reservation today and treat yourself to a night of pure indulgence.

