"An independent central bank is a cornerstone of any credible economic system," warns Free SA, as it raises alarm over a proposed bill to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank.

The organisation has submitted a formal objection to Parliament, arguing that the SARB Amendment Bill [B 26—2018] threatens to destabilise South Africa’s economy by eroding the institutional independence that underpins monetary stability and investor confidence.

Introduced by MP Julius Malema, the Bill proposes making the state the sole shareholder of the Sarb and transferring key governance powers—such as the appointment of directors and auditors—to the Minister of Finance.

The Bill seeks to also amend the SARB Act by removing certain definitions and granting the Minister of Finance the power to appoint specific board directors. Both current SARB directors and the public may nominate candidates for these appointments, which are fixed for three-year terms.

Additionally, the Minister will appoint two auditing firms annually to audit the Reserve Bank’s financial statements, centralising governance and oversight powers within the executive branch.

Fiscal control risks

“Handing full control of the Sarb to political authorities opens the door to fiscal dominance, inflationary pressure, and potentially disastrous economic mismanagement,” flags Reuben Coetzer, spokesperson for Free SA.

In its submission, Free SA outlines a series of legal, economic, and reputational risks associated with centralising the Reserve Bank’s governance in the executive branch. Drawing on cautionary examples from countries like Zimbabwe and Venezuela, the organisation highlights how diminished central bank autonomy has previously led to hyperinflation, currency collapse, and widespread poverty.

Among the key dangers flagged in the submission are:

Inflation risk: A politically controlled Sarb may be pressured to finance government deficits, weakening the rand and pushing inflation higher.

Governance concerns: Transferring shareholder powers to a single political office removes external oversight, increasing the likelihood of politicised appointments.

Legal ambiguity: Although technically within constitutional bounds, the Bill may violate the spirit of Section 224, which mandates independence “without fear, favour or prejudice".

Investor flight: The perception of weakened monetary policy independence could drive capital outflows and raise borrowing costs.

Challenging private power

But Malema asserts that nationalising the South African Reserve Bank will effectively facilitate financial inclusion. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), he said, views the Sarb as a crucial instrument for socio-economic transformation. It argues that the bank should not remain in the hands of private individuals and institutions but should serve the broader public interest.

As far back as 2018, Malema highlighted that six of the largest banks control 90% of all banking facilities in South Africa and are predominantly owned by white minorities, who often apply exclusionary criteria. He believes that nationalising the Sarb would address these disparities and make the institution more reflective of South Africa's demographics.

In parallel, Malema and the EFF have also backed the Banks Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend the Banks Act to allow state-owned companies—such as Postbank—to register and operate as banks. (While Postbank now exists as a state-owned commercial banking entity in legal structure, it has not yet submitted its licence application to the Prudential Authority and therefore is not operating as a fully licensed bank.)

The Banks Amendment Bill would introduce legislative changes to enable Postbank to operate as a fully licensed, State-owned commercial bank by addressing key legal limitations in the Banks Act (No. 94 of 1990).

Malema and the EFF argue that this intervention would enable the State to provide essential financial services and expand access to credit, particularly for underserved communities.

It is within this ideological framework and long-standing push for financial reform that the EFF has persistently pursued the legislative process required to bring the SARB Amendment Bill to Parliament.

Nationalisation in motion

The Bill was initially introduced to Parliament in August 2018 but lapsed in May 2019 with the dissolution of the sixth Parliament. It was subsequently revived in October of the same year.

In 2020, the EFF and Parliamentary Legal Services briefed the Standing Committee on Finance on the Bill, following an initial round of public hearings held in November 2018. Despite this early engagement, the Bill once again lapsed in May 2024, before being revived for a second time in July 2024.

After the EFF called for the Bill to be prioritised in the new parliamentary administration, the Standing Committee on Finance resolved in September 2024 to conduct a second round of public hearings. This decision followed a briefing by the Parliamentary Budget Office, which presented its analysis of the Bill’s potential socio-economic impact.

With limited progress in processing the Bill, EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi raised the matter with the National Assembly Programme Committee in late March 2025 and was assured that a response would be provided at the following meeting.

Despite the Bill’s steady advancement through parliamentary channels, Coetzer remains resolute in his opposition, warning that the cost of nationalisation may far outweigh its symbolic value:

“Symbolic ownership should not come at the cost of real economic harm. The Sarb is one of South Africa’s most respected institutions. Undermining its independence, whether deliberately or by accident, will hurt ordinary South Africans most—especially the poor, who suffer first and worst from inflation.”



- The public consultation process, wherein which individuals and stakeholders were invited to submit comments on the Bill by Monday, 30 June 2025, has now concluded.

