Arab Finance: Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk stressed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening African and international cooperation to ensure sustainable development financing that supports the African countries, as per a statement.

Kouchouk’s remarks came during a meeting with Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4).

He also affirmed Egypt’s keenness to build on UN partnerships to promote financial stability and equitable growth in Africa, driving sustainable development across the continent.

Africa needs innovative financing solutions to address the debt crisis and achieve the continent's development goals, Kouchouk added.

The minister elaborated that financing sustainable development requires flexible financial tools tailored to the conditions in Africa amid climate and economic challenges that threaten growth and progress.

Finally, he stressed the need to provide inclusive financing mechanisms that support the transition to a green and digital economy.

