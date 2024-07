Wiki-Defender: 24/7 monitoring and automated recovery of Wikipedia entries, providing businesses with in-depth insights on edits and activities surrounding their online presence. Dark Web Monitoring (NightVision): Scanning major dark web locations to detect leaked brand information, sensitive data, and potential cyber threats. EARFUL's expansion ensures that businesses worldwide have access to the most advanced AI-powered tools to stay ahead of emerging threats and safeguard their hard-earned brand equity.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2024 –EARFUL, the world's first A.I.-powered brand protection platform, today announced its global expansion with the opening of new offices in Macau, Japan, Korea, and North America over the next 12 months. This expansion solidifies EARFUL's position as the go-to solution for brands seeking to safeguard their online reputation and neutralize digital threats around the world.Developed by Tango Digital Limited, EARFUL has already earned the trust of over 40 global brands across 20+ countries. With its suite of innovative brand safety functions, EARFUL helps brands monitor, protect and defend their digital presence in real-time."As the online landscape continues to evolve, brands face increasingly complex challenges in maintaining a positive digital footprint," said Brian Tang, Founder and CEO of Tango Digital. "EARFUL's global expansion allows us to better support brands worldwide in navigating these challenges and preserving their hard-earned reputations."Key EARFUL features that empower global brands include, but are not limited to:Fraud Detection (Scam-X): Identifying and reporting scam websites, social media accounts, and other impersonations that aim to deceive consumers and tarnish brand reputation.A.I. Neutralization (C.R.O.W.S.): An AI-powered system that analyzes online comments, reviews and SEO details and generates content that neutralizes negative brand sentiment and amplifies positive messaging.

