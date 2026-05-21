At Domino's Pizza, we take PRIDE in our commitment to enrich the lives of our customers, employees, partners, shareholders and communities. As one of the most lovable brands in Malaysia, we will go the extra mile for your smile as well as uphold our culture to 'sell more pizza, have more fun'. Embracing our company's philosophy of smart hustle, Domino's is committed to provide customers with the ultimate pizza delivery experience, with its product satisfaction guarantee, 30-minutes delivery guarantee and 15-minutes take-away guarantee. To date, there are over 270 Domino's Pizza stores in the country. Forging ahead as an e-commerce entity, Domino's Pizza has led many firsts in its digital platforms. Domino's Pizza Malaysia has leveraged on the digital world to the best of its advantage, and this began when it was certified as the first QSR company to provide an online ordering platform by the Malaysian Book of Records with the launch of its website in 2003.

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