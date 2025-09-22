Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Food, at DFI Retail Group (Right) and Mr. Chaikun Tepkasetkul, President of Toumi Foods and Product Co., Ltd. (Left) attended the signing ceremony to announce the strategic partnership.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - DFI Retail Group ("DFI" or "the Group") is pleased to announce a five-year partnership with Toumi Foods and Product Co., Ltd. ("Toumi"), one of Thailand's leading rice exporters. This collaboration will see the production and delivery of 1,000 metric tons low-carbon rice to Hong Kong and Macau markets in 2026.The rice is sourced from DFI's award-winning low-carbon rice cultivation programme which was recently recognised at the UNSDG Achievement Awards Hong Kong 2025 for its outstanding contribution to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13: Climate Action. The rice cultivation programme champions sustainable agriculture practices and improves climate resilience, making it a global example of innovation in sustainable food production.This collaboration highlights DFI's commitment to enable customers to make more sustainable choices, while driving meaningful change for both people and the planet.Building on the success of the 2025 launch of low-carbon rice — which saw a remarkable 25% increase in sales — DFI and Toumi are scaling up their efforts, targeting an increase in low-carbon rice production to 1,000 metric tons in 2026, five times the 2025 goal. This reflects both robust consumer demand and DFI's leadership in sustainable sourcing, showcasing its commitment to driving positive change in the food industry.To better meet the needs of customers and families of all sizes, DFI will integrate the application of low-carbon rice cultivation programme in 2026 to other products. In addition to the popular Own Brand Yu Pin King Thai Jasmine Fragrant Rice (5kg), new pack sizes—2kg, 8kg, and 9kg—will be progressively introduced, alongside Yu Pin King Healthy Mixed Rice in 2kg and 5kg.These products will be available at Wellcome and Market Place in Hong Kong, and San Miu Supermarket in Macau, making sustainable choices more accessible and convenient than ever before. By diversifying its offerings, DFI aims to empower more customers to make greener choices that align with their lifestyles and values.This partnership highlights DFI's unwavering commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainability. In 2024, DFI collaborated with Toumi, Thai government, local farmers, academics and sustainable agricultural experts on a pilot low-carbon rice cultivation programme. Monitoring and verification of rice fields participating revealed that the programme achieved at least a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional farming methods.In the programme, DFI and Toumi actively support farmers by promoting green practices such as:These efforts not only reduce Scope 3 emissions across the value chain but also empower farmers to adopt sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and their livelihoods.added, "DFI is committed to sustainable sourcing while keeping our customers' needs at the forefront. We are keenly aware of the growing demand for products that are both sustainable and affordable, especially as the cost of living rises. Our pilot programme with Toumi has been a resounding success, overcoming challenges on the ground while receiving positive feedback from customers. Through this five-year partnership, we aim to make sustainable, affordable products a reality for our customers while creating a positive impact on the Thai farming community."commented, "Sustainability is a collective responsibility. With DFI's extensive retail network, we actively partner with our stakeholders to drive meaningful impact. Rice is a key focus in our journey to reduce Scope 3 emissions. From supporting farmers with green practices to optimising procurement and logistics, and providing customers with sustainable options, we are committed to decarbonisation across our value chain. Together, we are building a more sustainable future for all."said, "We are thrilled to embark on a long-term partnership with DFI. We are committed to providing training to local farmers and educating them to reduce greenhouse gas emission at source. Through the collaboration, we hope to inspire greener farming practices while stabilising farmers' incomes. It's a win-win for people and the planet."To celebrate the partnership, a special promotion will be available at Wellcome and Market Place from now until 25 September. Customers can enjoy the Yu Pin King Thai Jasmine Fragrant Rice (5kg) at HK$52 for yuu members (standard price: HK$62).Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #YuPinKing #ToumiFoodsandProduct #low-carbonrice #Wellcome #MarketPlace #Sustainability

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the "Group") is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments". As at 30 June 2025, the Group, its associates and joint ventures operated over 7,500 outlets, and employed over 83,000 people. The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.



About Yu Pin King

Yu Pin King is your reliable partner when it comes to preparing Chinese meals. We promise honest, dependable quality for convenient and affordable food options. With Yu Pin King, we are committed to put honest quality first in everything we do, through our "triple-tested" promise:



"Quality-tested" to ensure great product quality and food safety

"Taste-tested" so all our products are taste-approved and endorsed before they go on the shelves

"Price-tested" because we check our prices regularly for you

About Toumi Foods and Product Co., Ltd.

Toumi Foods and Product Co., Ltd. ("Toumi") is a family owned Thai company with long tradition in the rice milling industry in Sisaket province, North East of Thailand. From our humble start, through collaboration with local farmers, we have secured the best quality Thai Hom Mali paddy and processed high-quality rice for local consumption. In 2004, we went global, positioning ourselves as one of Thailand's leading rice exporters known for both quality and trust.



Today, our advanced facilities in Pathumthani province supported with high technology and are accredited with major international food safety standards which are BRCGS and SEDEX. Such state of the art functions can serve as the foundation for our ability to manufacture and ship out all types of rice, from Thai Hom Mali Rice and White Rice, to Jasmine Rice, matching the various requirements of customers for its consistent quality and high dependability all around the world.



Looking ahead, at Toumi, through the harmonious blend of heritage and innovation, we remain dedicated to offering not only the finest rice but also ensuring the well-being and prosperity of generations to come.





