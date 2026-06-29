Deepening "Corporate Leadership, On-Site Implementation" to Reflect Excellent Governance Standards
Entering its sixth edition, the Awards continue to uphold their mission of creating a credible exchange platform for industry elites. In recent years, with society's high emphasis on occupational safety and health, along with the widespread application of smart construction technologies, site safety has gone far beyond the traditional, rigid mindset of "checking in and re-inspecting". The Institute thoroughly understands that excellent site safety performance does not rely solely on the routine compliance execution of frontline sites; it must stem from the forward-looking vision and comprehensive policy drive of corporate management.
To this end, this year's Awards have comprehensively enhanced the judging criteria. Building upon the existing award categories, the judging perspective has been extended from frontline construction management to the macro corporate level, significantly increasing the weight of the "Safety" element in scoring to elevate industry standards. This edition will more comprehensively and deeply review the effectiveness of corporations in formulating and implementing safety management policies. In addition to frontline execution capabilities, the judging panel will place greater emphasis on how corporations promote an excellent construction safety culture from a policy level, including integrating tech solutions like Smart Site Safety Systems (SSSS) into long-term development strategies to safeguard site safety. Furthermore, special emphasis is placed this year on how corporations establish long-term accident prevention and continuous improvement mechanisms through institutional frameworks, embedding safety concepts into the core of corporate governance to lead a comprehensive transformation of the safety culture in Hong Kong's construction industry.
Inaugural "Excellent Construction Safety Culture Award" with a Dedicated Judging Panel Establishes Industry Authority
Cr Alfred TANG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, stated: "Site safety has always been the core focus most valued by the Government and the Institute. The Institute firmly believes that 'Corporate Leadership, Safety Implementation, Everyone's Responsibility' is the key to driving industry transformation. To encourage more developers, main contractors, and stakeholders to actively play a top-down driving role, this year's Awards have introduced the 'Excellent Construction Safety Culture Award', supported by an independent 'Dedicated Safety Judging Panel' composed of top senior safety experts and consultants in the industry to review the long-term effectiveness of corporate safety policies from the most rigorous and professional perspective. We firmly believe that this brand-new award and dedicated judging mechanism will effectively drive continuous progress in Hong Kong's construction industry, laying a solid foundation for building a sustainable, safe, and highly efficient future."
The "Construction Management Awards 2026" is opening for nominations from today until 31 August 2026. For details about the Awards, nomination forms, and judging criteria, please visit the Awards website (www.hkicm-cma.com).
Award Categories Overview
| Award Categories
| Team / Corporate Awards
| Corresponding Individual Award Categories
| Building Project
| Excellent Construction Team Award (Building Project)
| A) Construction Manager Award
B) Site Manager Award
C) Engineer Award
D) EHS Officer Award
E) Construction Supervisor Award
| Civil Project
| Excellent Construction Team Award (Civil Project)
| A) Construction Manager Award
B) Site Manager Award
C) Technical Manager Award
D) Engineer Award
E) EHS Officer Award
F) Construction Supervisor Award
| Corporate Project
| A) Excellent Construction Safety Culture Award
B) Excellent Construction Innovation Enterprise
| /
| Individual Project
| /
| Young Construction Manager Award
Jury Panel
Chairman of the Judging Panel (Building Project):
Mr HO Chun Hung, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG
Members of the Judging Panel (In apathetical order of surnames):
- Ir CHAN Siu Chung, Cedric, Chairman of Building Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
- Prof CHAN, Isabelle Y. S., Associate Dean of the Faculty of Architecture; Associate Professor at the Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong
- Mr LEE Hok-yin, Arthur, JP, Deputy Director/Regulatory Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG
- Cr TANG Yu-chi, Alfred, President, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
- Sr WAN Wai Ming, Tony, President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
- Ir Prof Michael C. H. YAM, Head of Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Mr Emil YU Chen-on, President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical & Mechanical Contractors Limited
Mr HO Ying Kit, Tony, JP, Deputy Secretary for Development (Works) 3, Development Bureau, HKSARG
Members of the Judging Panel (In apathetical order of surnames):
- Ir Benjamin CHAN, JP, Project Manager (West), Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSARG
- Cr CHAN Chi-man, Vice President, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
- Ir CHAN Ho-yee, Vice chairperson of Civil Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
- Prof Jack Chin Pang CHENG, Associate Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Mr HO Kwing-kwong, Alex, Director - Industry Development, Construction Industry Council
- Mr NG Wai-hong, Patrick, Project Manager/Major Works, Highways Department, HKSARG
- Prof Songye ZHU, Interim Head of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Members of the Excellent Construction Safety Culture Award Judging Panel (In alphabetical order of surnames):
- Prof Dr Daron Wai Kwong LEUNG, Safety Adviser, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
- Dr Winson YEUNG, Principal Consultant, Occupational Safety & Health Council
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About HKICM
Established in 1997 with the sovereignty handover, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("Institute" or "HKICM") is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The Institute has developed rapidly, with its members reached 3,439, of which 1,285 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).
Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.
Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM)