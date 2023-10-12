

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 October 2023 - BingX, a premier cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new trading pairs to its platform: BIGTIME , Islamic Coin (ISLM) and Carrieverse (CVTX).

Trading Pair: BIGTIME/USDT

Bigtime is founded by the former CEO of "decentralized". The production team has experienced members from the web2 gaming industry, having worked on titles such as Overwatch. During the past year's testing phase, they often collaborated with web2 game streamers and platforms for live demos and promotions and garnering huge support for their game.





The listing of Carrieverse has been accompanied by a trading event with the partnership of BingX and CVTX.





Throughout the event, users depositing a net amount of 2,500 CVTX (valued at 100 USDT) or more will receive a 10% cashback on their deposited sum. A collective reward pool of 58,596 CVTX is up for grabs!





Each participant can receive up to 1,200 CVTX, available on a first-come, first-served basis.





To qualify for the rewards, users are required to achieve a minimum trading volume of 500 USDT in the CVTX/USDT pair during the event.





Islamic Coin, the native currency for the HAQQ blockchain, seeks to bring 1.8 billion Muslims into digital finance while upholding their values. Merging modern fintech with Islamic traditions, it offers Shariah-compliant products like interest-free investments and halal trading. This coin not only respects Islamic principles but also propels the crypto movement, emphasizing an ethical financial ecosystem. Additionally, the HAQQ Wallet aids in managing these digital assets, with the platform offering educational tools for an informed financial journey.





BingX emphasizes the importance of ensuring that users select the correct chain or network when performing withdrawals or deposits to avoid unnecessary losses. The platform will also adjust the relevant parameter limits for spot trading based on market liquidity.





These listings mark a significant step in BingX's commitment to providing its users with a diverse range of trading options. As always, BingX reminds its users to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before trading.