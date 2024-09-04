Banyan Group Launches Stylish Skypark Elara Lakelands at Visionary New Laguna Lakelands in Phuket

The newest addition to the pioneering USD2bn residential community follows the near sell-out launch of Phase One Laguna Lakeview Residences

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2024 - Banyan Group is launching a new collection of stylish Skypark residences at its pioneering new eco-friendly residential community in Phuket, following the successful sale of the Laguna Lakeview Residences.Skypark Elara Lakelands, which is located on a site adjacent to the Lakeview Residences, with equally serene lagoon views, provides residents with beautifully designed luxury condos that add convenience and style to tropical living. Three blocks of the low-rise seven-storey Skypark Elara Lakelands, totalling around 220 units, are being released in the first phase.Skypark Residences is one of Banyan Group's contemporary lifestyle brands which allows residents to literally "reach for the sky", with rooftop living experiences and stunning interiors, in a range of live-in and residential properties across the world's most premier destinations.The Skypark Residences at Laguna Lakelands represents a significant evolution of the brand, with luxurious fit outs and bigger sizes than previous developments, with units ranging from 54 sqm all the way up to 183 sqm, in one to three-bedroom configurations.Residents at Skypark Elara Lakelands will enjoy exclusive access to leisure facilities on the rooftop including the signature infinity-edge swimming pool with stunning views and an expansive outdoor terrace with a barbecue area, comfortable sitting out spaces and walking paths overlooking the forest and tranquil lagoons.With prices starting from THB 8m, the Skypark Elara Lakelands residences are expected to be swiftly snapped up by buyers from all over the world, like the previously released Laguna Lakeview Residences.Developed by the Banyan Group, whose iconic Banyan Tree brand has become one of the most admired and successful Asian hospitality brands, Skypark Elara is located at Laguna Lakelands on the Central West coast of Phuket next to Asia's biggest and most iconic integrated resort, Laguna Phuket, to which residents also have access.Spanning no less than one million square metres (700 rai or 276 acres) of botanical gardens, parks, rainforest, tranquil lagoons and rolling hills, Laguna Lakelands will be Phuket's largest private residential community, and a self-contained green sanctuary designed for a new community of global citizens seeking high quality lifestyle balanced by nature.Designed in a neutral palate of natural woodland colours, the stylish and contemporary Skypark Elara residences are designed to evoke the feeling of being hidden away in the forest, with the interior design reflecting its lush colours and textures.The generously proportioned one, two and three bedroom open-plan configurations ranging from 54 to 183 sqm are ideal for all needs and budgets, and all feature unique foldable "work closets" which have been purpose built for today's flexible work-from-home lifestyle.Inspired by the colours and textures of the forest, the open and spacious designs accentuate nature and blend harmoniously with the natural tropical garden surroundings. Each has a private balcony and all are set within verdant lawns and parks.The launch of Skypark Elara Lakelands comes as the Phuket real estate market is booming, fuelled by an increasing desire for families from all over the world to enjoy a second home in Phuket, or even to relocate there."We decided to launch Skyark Elara Lakelands now after the strong demand we have seen for the first phase of Lakeview Residences, which has exceeded our own expectations by a long way," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman KP Ho."This latest addition to Laguna Lakelands brings more spacious room configurations than our previous Skypark projects and a brand new attractive design with more elevated materials, which we think will appeal to the many people now looking for a place in Phuket either as a second home or as a primary residence.""High-quality property is still significantly cheaper in Phuket than in most of the buyer source markets like Hong Kong, Singapore or Europe, which is also an important factor," he said.Phuket's strategic location within 5 or 6 hours flight of over 40% of the world's population, its attractive year round climate and world-class international schools and hospitals are also part of its growing attraction.Uniquely for Thailand, the developer also offers financing options which allow owners to purchase residences with staged payments over several years.The latest project by world-famous Laguna PhuketSet within one square kilometre of verdant hills, forests and lakes with a private beachfront clubThemed Hillside, Orchard, Forest, and Lakeside precincts retain unique identities within a cohesive nature-centric community.Interwoven by a 15 km network of trails, spacious apartments with rooftop sky parks or opulent waterfront villas grace the expansive landscapes of rainforests, botanical gardens, and serene lagoons.A hillside adventure park, sports and aquatic complex, and a community centre in a vibrant town center anchor the entire community. And to top it off, its own prime beachfront beach club.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of pristine beach, Laguna Phuket is home to six world-class hotels, premium facilities and a branded residences and property division. Spanning over 1,000 acres of lush parkland and beachfront and located just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Laguna Phuket offers an award-winning 18-hole golf course, luxury spas, exceptional dining options, and countless activities to create unforgettable experiences.



With more than 1,400 rooms, the destination offers accommodations that suit all, from families with young children to intimate, luxurious stays. Hotel guests staying within Laguna Phuket are welcome to enjoy the unlimited shuttle bus and shuttle boat service and the fully integrated cashless payment system - meaning guests can choose to charge expenses back to their room from anywhere in the destination. On top of the 6 Hotels, Laguna Phuket has a Branded Property division that offers sales and rentals of a variety of residences, apartments and villas for guests who wishes to live or invest in a holiday home within our integrated destination.



About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans across 80 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



Banyan Group