The award-winning dance company is one of the premier collegiate dance ensembles in the United States, renowned for its elite performance and vibrant stage presence. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of standard ballroom and Latin dances, including the Waltz, Tango, Quickstep, Cha-cha and Samba.
Audiences in India can look forward to an unforgettable evening of entertainment, featuring artistic moves with dazzling costumes. These appearances are part of the Company's annual international tour, which seeks to foster cultural understanding and strengthen global friendships through the universal language of dance.
Last year, they had the privilege of performing for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida in Thailand; Her Royal Highness Preah Reach Botrey Samdech Norodom Arunrasmy in Cambodia; as well as other dignitaries and professionals in Vietnam, demonstrating their role as cultural ambassadors on the global stage.
"We feel deeply honored for the opportunity to travel to India and experience its remarkable culture and traditions firsthand," said Curt Holman, the artistic director of the Company. "Ballroom dance has a unique ability to transcend language and culture, and through movement and music. Our students look forward not only to sharing their artistry, but also to learning from the people of India."
Interested individuals may now reserve complimentary tickets through Eventbrite, while availability lasts. Tickets for the New Delhi shows have already been fully reserved.
Bengaluru:
- 9 June 2026
- 7:00–8:30 p.m.
- MLR Convention Center (4th Cross Road, Kaveri Nagar, Whitefield, Bengaluru, KA 560048)
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/byu-ballroom-dance-company-mlr-convention-centre-bengaluru-tickets-1987099925368?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
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