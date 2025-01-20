Instant Fire Alerts : Receive a notification on your smartphone when flames are detected, even before the smoke is visible.

: Receive a notification on your smartphone when flames are detected, even before the smoke is visible. Remote Action : Whether you're at work, on holidays, or just outside the house, you can react quickly and contact emergency services.

: Whether you're at work, on holidays, or just outside the house, you can react quickly and contact emergency services. Comprehensive Coverage : Arlo's cameras can cover large areas, allowing for enhanced protection in kitchens, living rooms, or any area of the home.

: Arlo's cameras can cover large areas, allowing for enhanced protection in kitchens, living rooms, or any area of the home. Preemptive Safety: Early detection of fire allows users to avoid disaster by taking preventive measures before a small fire grows into a major hazard.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 – Arlo Technologies, a leader in smart home security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative fire detection feature, empowering users to safeguard their homes with the most cutting-edge technology. The new feature will immediately alert users when a flame is detected, allowing for faster contact with emergency services and giving users valuable time to protect their homes.Arlo's fire detection system offers smart notifications that alert users to the presence of flames before smoke becomes a concern. This groundbreaking feature is designed to provide an extra layer of protection by detecting fires early, giving users time to react from anywhere in the world.Arlo uses AI technology to detect flames, unlike traditional smoke detectors that require smoke to trigger an alert. This means that with a Secure 5 Plus subscription, Arlo cameras can identify a fire in its earliest stages - when flames are visible but smoke has yet to spread - providing a faster response time.This proactive approach allows users to react faster and more effectively, potentially preventing significant damage to their home and belongings.Arlo's fire detection technology is compatible with its existing suite of indoor and outdoor security cameras, meaning customers don't have to purchase additional devices to take advantage of this feature.The fire detection feature is now available as part of the latest update to Arlo Secure 5 Plus. Customers with an Arlo Secure 5 Plus subscription will be able to activate this feature. To find out more, visit https://www.arlo.com/hk/ Hashtag: #Arlo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development and performance of Arlo's services and products; and the impact of the strategic partnership with Origin, including the impact on Arlo's results of operations or technology and capabilities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: any failure to successfully integrate Origin's AI SensingTM technology, including TruShieldTM and Allos into Arlo's services and products; the period or scope of exclusivity may be shorter or more limited, respectively, than anticipated; consumers may choose not to utilise payment plans or to adopt the Arlo's new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Arlo Technologies, Inc.