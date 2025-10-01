Amazon Prime Big Deal Days returns to Singapore from 7 - 13 October with its longest event yet, offering seven days of incredible deals.

Prime members can access exclusive deals from local and international brands including LEGO, Sony PlayStation, Roborock, Bioderma, Whole Foods Market and more.

Enjoy 7 Days of Incredible Deals during Prime Big Deal Days

Baby and Toys Up to 40% off on Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, Barbie and more Up to 40% off, with additional 3 for 15% off on Pigeon Up to 30% off LEGO Star Wars, F1, Botanical kits & more (With additional gift with purchase on selected LEGO F1 sets) Up to 30% off 4M, ThinkFun, nanoblock and more Up to 25% off, with additional 3 for 15% off on Huggies, Mamypoko and more diapers Up to 30% off on Takara Tomy, NERF, Bluey & more



Electronics Up to 40% off Sennheiser headphones, audiophile headphones, earbuds and more Up to 35% off Braun and Oral B products Up to 30% off on Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners, Microwave and more S$100 off Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart™ World Bundle S$80 off Sony PlayStation 5 Up to S$1,000 off Roborock Vacuum Cleaners



Home & Kitchen Up to 60% off Philips Up to 50% off Tefal and WMF Up to 45% off on SMEG, with additional S$50 off S$300 Up to 45% off Severin, Rommelsbacher, Kuvings, Jogen kitchen items Up to 45% off on Owala Up to 40% off SharkNinja, with additional S$35 voucher Up to 30% off Dyson



Beauty, Home and Personal Care Up to 50% off on Bioderma Up to 50% off on Sukin Up to 50% off on Finish Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets Up to 40% off on L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, La Roche Posay and more Up to 40% off on Dove, Lifebuoy, Sunsilk and Tresemme Up to 30% off Aveeno



Selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast Up to 30% off GNC such as GNC Premier Collagen Advanced Shot Mixed Berry and GNC Triflex Supplement 20% off Kleenex Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, 200ct (Pack of 20) Buy 4 Get 20% off Magiclean, Biore, Liese Buy 4 Get 20% off Serve by Hai Sia Norwegian Salmon Portions, 240g Spend a minimum of S$150 on Coca-Cola products and receive a free Halloween Horror Night ticket (worth S$78) Buy 2 and get 20% off Whole Foods Market selection



Join Prime and Get Ready for the Big Days:



Join Prime : New Prime signups can enjoy a 30-day free trial. Prime renews at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at https://www.amazon.sg/prime.

: New Prime signups can enjoy a 30-day free trial. Prime renews at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at https://www.amazon.sg/prime. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from the U.S., Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from the U.S., Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here. Amazon Fresh: Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of S$60 available from now until 31 Dec 2025.

More Ways to Shop and Save:



Exclusive Prime Member discounts : Prime members enjoy up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg*

: Prime members enjoy up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg* Amazon Fresh discounts: Shoppers can save more on groceries and essentials on Amazon Fresh from 7 October till 13 October*. Get S$20 off S$220 with code PBDD20 on Amazon Fresh. Get S$15 off S$140 with code PBDD15 on Amazon Fresh.

Shoppers can save more on groceries and essentials on Amazon Fresh from 7 October till 13 October*. Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 23 September till 13 October. T&Cs apply. *

: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 23 September till 13 October. T&Cs apply. * Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information. Promotions : Enjoy greater savings of up to S$8 off when shopping on Amazon.sg*. From 7 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information. DBS cardholders can get S$5 off S$120 when they spend on Amazon.sg. Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$8 off min. S$180 when they spend on Amazon.sg. HSBC cardholders can get S$8 off S$150 when they spend on Amazon.sg.

: Enjoy greater savings of up to S$8 off when shopping on Amazon.sg*. From 7 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2025 - Amazon Singapore today unveiled its line-up of exciting deals that will be available for its upcoming sales event, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which will run from 7 – 13 October. Running for seven days, this exclusive sales event gives Prime members an early start to their holiday shopping, with thousands of deals across various categories including toys, babies, electronics, home & kitchen.Prime members can look forward to discounts and deals from well-loved global brands and local businesses, perfect for checking off the holiday wish list while enjoying incredible savings. Customers will also be able to enjoy savings on everyday essentials, including diapers, laundry detergent and pantry staples. In addition to exclusive access to these deals, members can also enjoy a wide range of benefits such as fast and free delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Video, and more. Customers new to Prime can sign up for a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime From everyday essentials to seasonal gifts, Prime Big Deal Days offers discounts on a wide range of products to suit different needs and budgets. Below is a sneak peek of some of the top deals available from 7 – 13 October:Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #PrimeBigDealDaysSG

Shop Prime Big Deal Days Globally

Prime Big Deal Days will begin on 7 October in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK, and for the first time, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.





Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons, Little Farms and Whole Foods Market on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



