Allianz Trade and DBS Hong Kong brief businesses on evolving geopolitical trade risks and the critical need for granular liquidity visibility.

Management teams of Allianz Trade and DBS Hong Kong pose for a picture.

Notes to editors:

Allianz Trade Head of Economic Research Ana Boata.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - One year after the US Liberation Day, tariffs continue to disrupt global trade and supply chains while many economies and corporates still struggle to find their footing. The broke out of the Middle East conflict has compounded on the effect by driving lower global GDP growth (+2.6% in 2026), higher global inflation (4.3% in 2026) and stronger fiscal pressure. Amid such highly uncertain times, Allianz Trade in Hong Kong partnered with DBS for an exclusive session where industry experts and thought leaders dissected into today's shifting geopolitical landscape and heightened credit risks, and offered their views on trade opportunities in an increasingly fragmented world.statessays,To gauge how global exporters fared through tariffs and the Middle East conflict, Allianz Trade recently published its flagship Global Survey , where 6,000 exporters across 13 countries were polled on their export performances over the past year, as well as outlook and coping strategies for the short- to medium-term. The Survey revealed that 75% of exporters expect positive export growth in 2026, which was much more optimistic than the 2025 tariff shock where expectations dropped by -40pp.saysHashtag: #allianztrade #dbshongkong

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About Allianz Trade

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network is based on instant access to data of 289 million corporates. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in over 40 countries with 5,900 employees. In 2025, our consolidated turnover was EUR4 billion and insured global business transactions represented EUR1,400 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com.



About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.



Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named World's Best Bank by Global Finance, World's Best Bank by Euromoney and Global Bank of the Yea r by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named World's Best Digital Bank by Euromoney and the world's Most Innovative in Digital Banking by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the Safest Bank in Asia award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025.



DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.



DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.



With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.



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