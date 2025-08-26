Muscat - Yango Group has launched its Transport Service in Muscat. Integrated into the Yango Superapp, this free feature delivers public transport routes and schedules, empowering residents and visitors to navigate the city efficiently.

The service expands Yango’s growing ecosystem in Oman — including ride-hailing, delivery, cargo, and rentals — reinforcing its mission to streamline urban living.

The service enables effortless journey planning: users can now access schedules for 13 city and 2 intercity bus routes connecting Muscat with the UAE.

Islam Abdul Karim, regional head of Yango Middle East, said, "This launch reflects our core belief: seamless daily mobility shouldn’t depend on how you move, but on how effortlessly technology can empower your choices in Oman. Our vision, however, goes beyond transportation — we are building a localized tech ecosystem that simplifies life across services, from mobility to upcoming AI solutions aligned with national development goals. Whether you ride a bus, hail a taxi, order delivery, seek entertainment, or use AI-powered assistance, we’re here to make life easier."

