MUSCAT - UK-based green energy developer Yamna’s recent announcement to expand into green data centre development positions the Sultanate of Oman as a potential frontline destination for this emerging segment.

Two factors underpin this outlook, according to market experts. First, Yamna is a key member of a consortium that was awarded a concession in April 2024 to develop a giga-scale green hydrogen project in Oman’s Dhofar Governorate—currently the company’s principal energy investment in the wider Middle East. Second, in announcing its new digital infrastructure business, Yamna indicated that its first flagship green data centre project is planned in the Middle East.

If confirmed, this could significantly broaden Oman’s green hydrogen value proposition beyond exports by anchoring local demand for clean energy and strengthening project bankability. It would also reinforce Oman’s positioning as a dual hub for green energy and digital infrastructure, attracting additional foreign investment and supporting economic diversification.

Yamna is a key partner in one of Oman’s flagship green hydrogen developments, working alongside EDF Group and J-POWER on a large-scale project in Dhofar Governorate. Awarded by Hydrom, the project spans approximately 341 km² and is designed to produce up to 1 million tonnes of green ammonia annually using renewable-powered hydrogen production. It will be supported by around 4.5 GW of wind and solar capacity, a 2.5 GW electrolyser, and battery storage, with output supplied to an ammonia facility in the Salalah Free Zone for both domestic use and export markets.

Yamna said the launch of its digital infrastructure business marks a strategic expansion into green data centres, complementing its core green hydrogen and derivatives portfolio. The UK-based investor has until now focused on producing green hydrogen and Power-to-X derivatives—such as ammonia and e-fuels—at scale to support the energy transition.

Leveraging its existing capabilities, Yamna plans to develop integrated power-and-data campuses designed to support AI-driven, hyperscale computing workloads. These campuses will combine renewable energy, battery storage, and—where applicable—hydrogen-based power solutions to deliver continuous, low-emission electricity with built-in backup systems. By offering fully integrated, end-to-end solutions, Yamna aims to accelerate data centre deployment while ensuring reliable access to green baseload power, addressing key infrastructure constraints in the sector.

Yamna CEO Abdelaziz Yatribi said: “Yamna embarks on a strategic expansion into data centres, bringing our Power-to-X expertise to build clean and resilient digital infrastructure for the future. As AI drives unprecedented demand for both clean power and computing capacity, our integrated approach enables faster, more efficient, and greener infrastructure that will underpin the digital economy.”

In a statement, Yamna added that it is actively assessing global locations where strong renewable energy resources, connectivity, and infrastructure converge to create viable opportunities for green data centre development.

“The first mega flagship project is currently being developed in the Middle East, with significant development milestones already achieved,” the company said.

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