DUBAI - Today, the UAE leads global efforts in clean and renewable energy through its strategies and investments in this field. In 2021, the UAE announced the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, with investments of more than AED600 billion in clean and renewable energy until 2050. This makes it the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to launch such an initiative.

The UAE consistently supports global efforts to address climate change by announcing effective solutions that enable low-carbon sectors, as well as leading projects that support the country’s future strategies and aspirations, such as Masdar City in Abu Dhabi and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The UAE hosts specialised international institutions in the green economy, such as the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi and the World Green Economy Organisation in Dubai, among other leading organisations.

Dubai is one of the leading cities in developing the renewable and alternative energy sector in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. World Energy Day is a significant opportunity to highlight the leading role of the UAE in promoting the transition towards renewable and clean energy.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to promoting energy sustainability and diversifying its sources because of its pivotal role in enabling a sustainable economic growth. The World Energy Day, which was launched from the UAE, raises awareness about the importance of diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of clean and renewable energy, in addition to developing national policies and strategies that support the sustainable development and contribute to enhancing the efficiency of energy production and use. This achieves a balance between development and environmental protection to combat climate change and protect the right of future generations to live in a clean, healthy and safe environment."

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE has developed a set of future plans aimed at diversifying energy sources and moving towards clean ones, especially nuclear power. The operation of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant supports the efforts to shift towards clean energy in the UAE. This is a big step towards ensuring energy sustainability, diversification and security for decades to come,”

Al Mazrouei emphasised on the occasion of the World Energy Day, which coincides with international circumstances that have imposed challenges on the energy sector and its supply chains, that the UAE is following a long-term approach to plan for the future of energy and reduce its emissions.

“Clean energy is a key pillar for sustainability and stands at the forefront of the UAE’s strategic priorities and directions, especially that the UAE leads the efforts to adopt the latest innovations that address climate change, mitigate the effects of global warming,” added Al Mazrouei.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, “Energy is a major driver of economic and social development. The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attaches great importance to energy sustainability and supporting global efforts to combat climate change. This is achieved through effective solutions to support low-carbon local sectors and the implementation of pioneering projects that support the UAE’s strategies and future aspirations. In Dubai, we are working to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

"The clean energy production capacity is about 12.1 percent of the total energy mix in Dubai and is expected to reach about 14 percent by the end of this year. These efforts have contributed to reducing carbon emissions in Dubai by 21 percent in 2021, exceeding the target percentage in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, which aimed to reduce 16 percent of carbon emissions by 2021,” added Al Tayer.

Ahmad Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, “The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy seeks, through the World Energy Day, to promote the concept of saving energy and reducing carbon emissions. This achieves carbon neutrality, as part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”