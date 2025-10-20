The World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) has announced details of the WLGA Middle East LPG Summit & Expo 2025, to be held November 10–11, 2025, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants from across the globe, alongside an international exhibition featuring over 80 leading companies.

Held under the patronage of the Oman Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MOCIIP), the Summit is supported by the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) and sponsored by major industry stakeholders, including National Gas Company (NGC), Bharat Tanks Vessels LLP, and Ragasco.

The 2025 edition will be the largest LPG-focused gathering in the Middle East, combining a high-level international conference with a world-class exhibition.

Key themes will include:

Harmonising the LPG Market in the Middle East

Technology-Driven Growth for the LPG Industry

Unlocking Investment Potential: Infrastructure, Innovation & Trade

The GCC as a Global Advocate: Advancing LPG for a Cleaner, More Accessible Energy Future

The Summit will provide a premier platform for collaboration, showcasing the latest innovations, challenges, and opportunities in the LPG sector.

Experts from the US, Europe, and across the Middle East will share insights into the future of LPG.

A major highlight will be the official launch of the Women in LPG (WINLPG) Oman Chapter, the first in the Middle East.

WINLPG is a global network of more than 4,000 members across 15 national chapters, dedicated to increasing women’s participation across all areas of the LPG industry.

This milestone underscores the importance of diversity, gender balance, and empowerment within Oman’s energy sector.

“The Middle East has become a pivotal hub for the LPG sector, with rising demand, export capacity, and investment flows transforming the region into a driver of global LPG innovation and trade,” said James Rockall, Managing Director & CEO of the WLGA. “By bringing together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers in Muscat, this Summit will showcase how technology, inclusivity, and collaboration can drive lasting growth for the industry — not just in the region, but worldwide.”

