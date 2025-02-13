The UAE Government has launched the third cohort of the Global Councils on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the 12th World Government Summit 2025, held in Dubai from February 11th to 13th under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The launch took place during a high-level ministerial roundtable chaired by Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chair of the Global Councils on Sustainable Development Goals, with the participation of Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Vice Chair of the Global Councils on SDGs, along with the 18 Council Chairs from 17 countries and 17 Vice Chairs from the UAE.

Ohood Al Roumi emphasised that, under the guidance of the UAE’s leadership, the UAE continues to enhance efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by focusing on readiness and practical opportunities to double qualitative achievements and empower governments to drive sustainable development.

Since its inception in 2018 through the World Governments Summit platform, the ongoing work of the Global Councils on SDGs reflects the UAE’s commitment to accelerating international cooperation for achieving development goals. It also supports efforts to ensure a more sustainable future for future generations by sharing expertise, fostering partnerships, focusing on implementation and impact, and uniting efforts to build a sustainable future.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah stated, “Under the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals is launching the third cohort of the Global Councils on SDGs through the World Governments Summit platform. This initiative provides a comprehensive system for forecasting the future of sustainable development efforts. It serves as a strategic step to enhance constructive international cooperation and add a new qualitative dimension to national efforts by expanding knowledge partnerships with partner countries in the Government Experience Exchange Programme. The councils act as a global bridge connecting the UAE with decision-makers and thought leaders in sustainability, working together to accelerate global efforts and develop mechanisms that enhance the achievement of SDGs beyond 2030.”

The National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals has launched the third edition of the Global Councils, adopting a more inclusive and pioneering model that brings together decision-makers and thought leaders from 17 partner governments worldwide.

These governments are strategically partnered with the UAE through the Government Experience Exchange Programme, covering areas such as government research and development, investment, energy, environment, agriculture, advanced technology, and green and blue economies.

The initiative aims to accelerate SDG implementation, address key global issues, highlight international priorities, and strengthen the development agenda through the SDGs in Action Forum at the World Governments Summit. It also fosters experience exchange and best practices in sustainability to promote international collaboration and drive progress towards the 2030 Agenda and beyond.

Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi will chair the Global Councils from 2025 to 2026, with Abdulla Nasser Lootah serving as Vice Chair. Each council will operate as an independent working group, comprising a Chair, a Vice Chair, and council members.

To strengthen productive partnerships in the Global Councils on SDGs for sustainable progress at both national and international levels, 17 senior UAE government officials have been appointed as Vice Chairs of the councils. These officials, including Directors-General and Undersecretaries, represent the UAE’s best practices and ensure that national perspectives align with the diverse needs and aspirations of various communities.