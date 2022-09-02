KUWAIT CITY - The Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority (DIPA), Dr. Mishaal Al-Jaber, called for linking the Wafra Economic Zone with the Burgan- Sabhan-Ahmadi road, and the highway network and the paths leading to sea and land outlets, reports Al-Qabas daily.

An informed source revealed Al- Jaber confirmed in a letter to one of the competent authorities that the Wafra Economic Zone will form in the near future one of the pillars of exports between Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as it will be vital in the fields of manufacturing, logistics and retail trade. Al-Jaber explained that this economic zone requires, in order to achieve the hoped-for role, the necessity of linking it to the highway network and riads leading to the sea and land ports, especially the Burgan-Sabhan road.

Al-Jaber hoped the competent authority will provide the authority with its views on linking the Wafra Economic Zone with the Burgan-Sabhan- Ahmadi road, because of the positive repercussions on the success of the region by facilitating its connection with Shuaiba Port, Sabhan District, Seventh Ring Road, and other land and sea ports.

