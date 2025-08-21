Doha, Qatar: As Vietnam commemorates its 80th Independence Day, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep reflected on the deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Addressing the media yesterday, the Ambassador highlighted cultural celebrations, economic growth, and upcoming high-level exchanges that underscored a partnership built on mutual trust and shared ambitions.

“On the occasion of Vietnam’s 80th Independence Day, the Embassy has placed particular emphasis on fostering cultural understanding and strengthening bonds of friendship,” Ambassador Hiep said. The Embassy is marking this milestone with events designed to bridge cultures and strengthen community ties.

Vietnam's Independence Day is celebrated on September 2 annually.

The Ambassador noted that bilateral relations, established in 1993, have matured over 32 years with trade hitting $860m in 2024, up $100m from the prior year. “Vietnam–Qatar relations have grown steadily, characterised by mutual trust and effective cooperation,” the Ambassador said.

He noted that the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s October 2024 visit to Qatar injected momentum, paving the way for expanded ties in logistics, investment, tourism, science, technology, innovation, food security, IT, and cybersecurity. “These align with Qatar’s sustainable development goals and Vietnam’s green-digital economy push,” Ambassador Hiep added.

Looking to 2025, Ambassador Hiep sees vast trade opportunities. “We see great opportunities to expand trade and investment in areas that match our shared development priorities,” he said. Vietnam can supply agricultural products and technologies for Qatar’s food security, while excelling in IT, software, and cybersecurity. Renewable energy emerges as a key frontier, with potential in solar, wind, and storage solutions. Logistics, aviation (via Qatar Airways), and tourism also hold promise. The Embassy aids Vietnamese businesses in navigating Qatar’s market, emphasising quality and innovation.

He said a standout initiative of the independence celebration is the “Vietnam’s Soul” painting exhibition at Katara Cultural Village, running from September 9 to 20. Featuring works by Vietnamese artists in styles ranging from Impressionism to contemporary, the exhibition offers a “vivid journey into Vietnam’s culture, people, and natural landscapes.” Additionally, a national day reception will unite Qatari officials, diplomats, media, and the Vietnamese diaspora, promoting people-to-people connections.

These festivities also extend support to Qatar’s Vietnamese community of around 600, primarily in construction and energy sectors.

Ambassador Hiep emphasised the Embassy’s role: “The Embassy attaches great importance to supporting our nationals, not only during national celebrations but also throughout their daily lives.”

On August 15, he visited workers at Frijns Steel Constructions Middle East, sharing Vietnam’s historical achievements and commending their contributions. The Embassy encourages adherence to local laws, provides consular aid, and fosters integration, viewing the community as a “bridge of friendship.”

Cultural diplomacy remains pivotal. Beyond the September exhibition, a 2026 film screening on President Ho Chi Minh will highlight his legacy of peace and solidarity, in partnership with Katara. “These initiatives will contribute to a richer cultural exchange... offering new opportunities for our peoples to connect,” Ambassador Hiep affirmed.

“High-level engagements will sustain this momentum. Vietnam anticipates welcoming H H the Amir of Qatar soon, potentially yielding agreements in economy, trade, investment, and tech.

Qatar will join Vietnam’s October 2025 UN Cybercrime Convention signing in Hanoi, while Vietnam attends Qatar’s November Second World Summit on Social Development. These exchanges aim to translate strategic trust into deliverables: more open markets, larger investment pipelines, stronger people-to-people links,” the Ambassador stated.

Expressing his optimism about the Qatar-Vietnam ties, Ambassador Hiep said, “With these joint efforts, we are confident that Vietnam–Qatar relations will continue to advance to new heights in 2025 and beyond, for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.” As Vietnam celebrates its independence, these ties exemplify a forward-looking alliance fostering prosperity and cultural harmony.

