Uruguay on Wednesday joined the ranks of countries around the world expressing their support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



The decision was announced by Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs, Cabinet member, and climate affairs envoy, during a meeting with Francisco Pustecho, foreign minister of Uruguay.



The discussions focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them. Al-Jubeir thanked the government of Uruguay for its support to the Kingdom's candidacy to host Expo 2030.



The diplomatic relation between the two countries started at 1974. During the past few years, bilateral relations were rapidly strengthening in the fields of trade, investment and sustainable development.



Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine).



Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide a unique opportunity for nations from around the world to share their innovations, cultures, and ideas.



Held since 1851, World Expos are the world's largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.

