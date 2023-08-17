New York: The United Kingdom (UK) affirmed the necessity of a Yemeni peace process under the leadership of the United Nations.



During her speech at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen Wednesday, Ambassador Barbara Woodward, the Permanent Representative of the UK to the United Nations, welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's deposit of $250 million as part of a generous commitment amounting to $1.2 billion, aimed at supporting the Yemeni economy.



"This action signifies a stride towards fostering peace and stability within Yemen," she said.



The UK Ambassador also emphasized the importance of continuous cooperation among all relevant stakeholders to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.