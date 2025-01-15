Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, emphasised the strength of the economic relations between the UAE and Uganda, expressing his desire to further enhance the bilateral ties by expanding cooperation in various fields and sectors.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Future Energy Summit as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, the President of Uganda said that the two countries share strong relations built on common visions. He also highlighted the pivotal role played by global events hosted by the UAE in promoting international climate action and addressing related challenges, praising the rich discussions at ADSW.

During his participation in the World Future Energy Summit, President Museveni shed light on Uganda's journey towards a green economy, emphasising the importance of leveraging international best practices to support the transition to clean and renewable energy, ensuring fairness and equity for all in protecting the planet and its people.