CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates' government recorded revenues of 66.2 billion dirhams ($18.03 billion) and actual expenditures of 58.2 billion dirhams in 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement published by the Gulf country's finance ministry on Wednesday.

The total government assets reached 391.7 billion dirhams in 2023, the statement added.

UAE's Federal National Council approved on Wednesday the draft federal law approving the consolidated annual report for the fiscal year ending 2023. (Reporting by Enas Alashray;)