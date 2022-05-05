H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE's valiant Armed Forces will play a critical role in achieving the UAE's foreign policy objectives in the next 50 years, especially in terms of maintaining regional and international peace, security and stability.

In his speech published in 'Nation Shield' magazine marking the 46th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Humaid said the UAE Armed Forces has proven its status as a forger of heroes and role models of patriotism, as well as the defensive shield of the country and its achievements.

He added, "We are currently living in the light of the glorious military achievements of our Armed Forces and we recognise their role in protecting the safety and security of our people, since their unification in 1976 and their development over the past decades, thanks of the significant support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, support that continues to be extended by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"On this glorious national occasion, and as we commemorate the journey of our valiant heroes and martyrs, I would like to congratulate and extend my best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to the UAE people."

Sheikh Humaid explained that the anniversary of this special day further highlights the value of national unity, in which the late Founding Fathers believed, describing the unification decision as "a key pillar of the country's development, which helped strengthen the spirit of the Union, unify national efforts, and establish a strong military".

"On this glorious day, we pray to Allah Almighty to protect our leaders, maintain their good health and happiness, and to bless our country with further progress, prosperity, peace and security," he said, in conclusion.