ABU DHABI: Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, stated that the UAE and India continue to reap the benefits of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by the two countries in February 2022.

“Since its entry into force in May 2022, the agreement has marked a qualitative leap in trade and investment ties, clearly reflected in the growth rates of bilateral trade and investment flows.”

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi said that the upward trajectory in non-oil trade between the two countries, which reached $37.6 billion in the first half of 2025, up 33.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024, underscores that the UAE–India CEPA is on track to achieve the shared goal of reaching US$100 billion by 2030.

He noted that the positive results of the CEPA are due to the joint commitment of both sides to maximise its benefits, as well as the care and follow-up of the leadership of the two friendly nations, reinforced by continuous high-level visits and meetings.

"The most recent was the 13th meeting of the UAE-India High Level Joint Task Force, held today in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, to further expand cooperation under the CEPA and explore ways to enhance and develop it for the mutual benefit of both economies.

Al Zeyoudi added that the UAE–India economic partnership is not merely a trade and investment agreement, but a platform for achieving shared development goals, stimulating economic growth, accelerating reciprocal investment flows, and creating opportunities for business communities in both countries to expand and prosper. He stressed that there remain promising prospects for further mutual economic growth between the two friendly nations.