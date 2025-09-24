NEW YORK - Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, participated in a UAE-US Business Council roundtable meeting and a US Chamber of Commerce roundtable session in New York, where he engaged with influential US business leaders and policymakers.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the significant potential to further strengthen the existing economic ties between the two nations through enhanced trade, investment, and collaboration in key areas of mutual interest.

During the meetings, he highlighted the continued growth of UAE-US trade, noting that the United States is the UAE's sixth-largest trading partner globally. In 2024, bilateral non-oil trade reached US$38 billion, reflecting a substantial growth of 44.5 percent over the past five years. This positive momentum has continued into 2025, with the first half of the year seeing bilateral non-oil trade amounting to US$19.3 billion.

“The UAE and the US are enduring partners, driven by the same pursuit of innovation, development and economic growth. There remain many opportunities to further strengthen our economic ties in order to achieve mutual benefit,” Al Zeyoudi stated. “Together, we can unlock new avenues for innovation, create jobs, and lead global efforts to develop and expand new fields that are pivotal to the global economy. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the United States to develop the technologies of the future, driving global prosperity and sustainability.”

At the UAE-US Business Council meeting, Al Zeyoudi pointed to several ongoing collaborations that exemplify the robust partnership between UAE and US businesses. In the clean energy sector, the partnership between ADQ and Energy Capital Partners has resulted in a significant $25 billion joint venture aimed at investing in US energy production.

Furthermore, Emirates Global Aluminium has invested $4 billion to construct the first new aluminium smelter in the US in 45 years, a move that will create thousands of American jobs and bolster the production of semiconductors and electric vehicles.

At the US Chamber of Commerce, Al Zeyoudi emphasised the growth potential of UAE-US economic ties and worked to strengthen relations between the two close economic allies.

Attendees from the US side included various prominent public sector officials, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering collaboration.

The discussions, which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, laid the groundwork for a continued partnership that not only enhances trade relations but also promotes mutual growth and technological advancement in both countries.