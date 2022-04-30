UAE - Starting today, citizens of the UAE and those from GCC countries do not need their passports to enter the UAE. Instead, they can enter the country using only their state-issued identity cards, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said Friday.

The new rule applies to both Emirati and GCC citizens, the NCEMA clarified. The new procedures are aimed at making travel between GCC countries easier, it added.

