Diplomatic and institutional advisor and corporate trainer, Aref Ali Rashid Al Abbar, participated in a high-level panel discussion titled 'Mega Infrastructure Projects and Preparing for the Transition to the Hybrid World' during the BRICS Urban Future Forum, “Cloud Cities”, held in Moscow, Russia.

The event, held at the Zaryadye Concert Hall, brought together representatives from more than 35 countries, including the UAE, China, Brazil, India, Serbia and South Africa.

Joining Al Abbar on the panel were Vladimir Efimov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction; Dmitry Kryuchkov, the Founder of Coldy Group; Vesna Vidovic, the Deputy Mayor of Belgrade; Ignatiy Danilidi, the CEO of A101 Group; and Irek Fayzullin, the Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities of the Russian Federation.

The session was moderated by Andrey Sharonov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Digital Platforms Association.

In his remarks, Al Abbar showcased the UAE’s experience, and that of Dubai in particular, in leading major urban transformations, stressing that the success of this model has been built on investments in advanced technology, the development of sustainable infrastructure, and strong public-private partnerships.

He pointed out that mega projects such as integrated transport networks, smart cities and the deployment of AI and robotics in facilities management have positioned Dubai as a global benchmark in urban planning and future readiness.

Al Abbar emphasised that the UAE, with its strategic vision and wise leadership, has established a solid foundation for building sustainable smart cities that enhance urban economic efficiency while meeting the needs of future generations in terms of quality of life, environmental performance, and technological innovation.

He also called for strengthening international cooperation within the BRICS framework to exchange expertise and support the implementation of future projects that will reshape major cities around the world.

The Cloud Cities Forum, now in its third consecutive year, is a global platform that brings together government leaders, entrepreneurs, experts, and academics to discuss the latest solutions in urban transformation, with this year’s focus on the application of artificial intelligence and robotic technologies in future cities.

