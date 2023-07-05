The UAE achieved in 2022 the highest number of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in its history, with a value of 84 billion dirhams ($23 billion), despite the global decline of 12% in the movement of FDIs globally, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted citing the UNCTAD's World Investment Report.

The report also confirmed that the UAE is the fourth largest recipient of new project investments in the world, with a total of 997 projects, after the US, Britain and India, recording an increase of 80 percent in new projects compared to the preceding year, he said.

“The country has taken the lead in global investments coming to the region. Our appreciation to all the regulatory, legislative and service agencies that provide their services to make the UAE the best global investment environment... and the coming is better and more beautiful... and this year we will achieve new historical figures as well,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

