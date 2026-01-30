The Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and the Scottish Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral investment cooperation and promote increased mutual investment flows between both countries.

The MoU reinforces the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote global economic partnerships that support long-term vision of economic diversification, sustainable development, and resilient growth.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and The Right Honourable Kate Forbes MSP, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation in investment promotion and facilitation, strengthening coordination between government authorities, investment promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, business associations, and private sector stakeholders in both the UAE and Scotland.

The collaboration aims to encourage the flow of capital, technology, and expertise, while supporting sustainable economic growth, diversification, and long-term prosperity in both economies.

Under the MoU, cooperation will focus on the exchange of information on investment legislation, policies, regulations, and procedures; the identification and promotion of investment opportunities across sectors of mutual interest; and the facilitation of partnerships between public and private sector entities.

The agreement also supports closer cooperation between investment promotion agencies, the exchange of best practices to enhance the investment climate, and the promotion of joint ventures and co-investment projects, including collaboration between small and medium-sized enterprises.

Business engagement and investor connectivity form a core pillar of the cooperation. Activities will include the organisation of business forums, exhibitions, investment missions, and networking events to deepen engagement between the UAE and Scottish business communities.

This includes building on the success of Investopia Global Edinburgh, held in December 2025, supporting Scottish company participation in Investopia’s flagship event in Abu Dhabi in March 2026, delivering a series of targeted Investopia Global sessions throughout the year, and supporting the hosting of a larger-scale Investopia Global event in Scotland in late 2026.

The MoU also encourages knowledge transfer, capacity building, and human capital development through training programmes, technical cooperation, and institutional partnerships.

Alhawi stated, “This MoU reinforces the Ministry of Investment’s commitment to building lasting and meaningful partnerships with leading global economies. This agreement builds on sustained engagement between the UAE and Scotland across government, businesses and investors, including most recently through Investopia, and reflects our shared ambition to translate dialogue into tangible outcomes. We look forward to deepening this partnership further and creating high-quality investment opportunities that benefit our respective business ecosystems and support long-term, sustainable growth.”

Forbes said, “This MoU marks an important step in deepening Scotland’s economic engagement with the United Arab Emirates. By strengthening channels for investment cooperation, aligning priorities, and supporting our private sector to engage more closely with partners in the UAE, we are creating a stronger platform for collaboration. The agreement lays the groundwork for more diverse, resilient, and future-focused economic ties, enabling businesses in both countries to explore new opportunities and build long-term partnerships in areas of shared strategic interest."

The MoU will be implemented through designated focal points on both sides, who will oversee cooperation activities and agree on forward work plans to advance the objectives of the agreement, including through regular coordination meetings.