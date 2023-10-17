UAE residents on Tuesday morning experienced tremors from twin earthquakes that struck the southern part of Iran.

At 8.59am UAE time, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran on Tuesday, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather department reported the second quake at 9.10am.

NCM wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "A 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 09:10, 17/10/2023 "UAE time”, according to the NCM, National Seismic Network."

Few residents reportedly felt the tremors, and took to social media. A commenter on Facebook asked: "Did anyone feel an earthquake in dubai?" Seismology experts in the UAE had earlier said that residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.

"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, had said in a previous Khaleej Times report.