Renie, a leading environmental solutions provider, has started a collaboration with Tetra Pak, the global leader in food packaging and processing, that will see its Smart Bins at the forefront of efforts to manage waste streams in the UAE.

The companies agreed to start this collaboration ahead of this week’s Gulfood Manufacturing event at Dubai World Trade Centre, where Renie Smart Bins will be showcased to thousands of local, regional and global attendees, who will be visiting Tetra Pak’s stand, and will have the opportunity to interact when depositing their post-consumer Tetra Pak packages to be sent for recycling. These Smart Bins are capable of tracking, monitoring and monetising the waste collection in real time.

Launched August 2023, the Renie Smart Bins are equipped with cutting-edge technology tools, including special sensors that collect data from waste, which is then processed into the Renie Software Solutions application to uncover new revenue opportunities.

Capacity to recycle

The collaboration between the two companies comes at a crucial time, as Tetra Pak has recently announced the installation of a first of its kind recycling line for carton packages in UAE, in partnership with Union Paper Mills, with the capacity to recycle up to 10,000 tonnes of carton packages per year, to be starting in the end of November, this year.

Renie’s and Tetra Pak’s on-going commitment to help build a sustainable future and handle waste more responsibly, promoting circularity in line with the UAE National Vision 2031. Together, they are a leading a pioneering shift in the waste management of post-consumer packaging, offering industry professionals a practical solution to make impactful, measurable environmental contributions.

For Renie, the partnership expands their presence in the UAE, following recent collaborations with several public and private sector entities. The partnership will support the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and its Vision 2021 and Green Agenda 2030, with goals including zero landfill waste by 2030 in Dubai.

Sander Van Waes, CEO and Founder, Renie, said: “We are delighted to be joining hands with Tetra Pak, a global leader in the food packaging and processing industry, who share our vision to make a positive difference to our world through the adoption of sustainable practices. Technology is at the heart of everything that we do and this partnership represents another step forward in driving change that will benefit not only our environment, but also influence consumers’ behaviour to be more responsible. Through a collective effort, everyone can play a fundamental part in creating a greener and cleaner tomorrow and be rewarded for their actions.”

Marcelo Piva, Sustainability Director, Middle East and Africa, Tetra Pak, said: “Cross sector collaboration with organisations across the entire value chain of the Food and Beverage industry is essential for sustainability initiatives to land a positive impact. Together with Renie, we are driving a concerted effort towards enabling recycling of Tetra Pak carton packages to be far more accessible in the United Arab Emirates, and look forward to a wide adoption of the Smart Bin solution across the Emirates, thus supporting our sustainability and circularity goals and enabling us to “protect what’s good.”--

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).