The United Arab Emirates has renewed its commitment to continuing to lead international efforts to adopt open, rules-based international trade, considering it a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and inclusive development worldwide.

This came during the participation of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in the first ministerial meeting of the Future Trade and Investment Partnership (FTIP).

The FIT Partnership held its inaugural Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday in Singapore, bringing together Ministers and representatives from the FIT Partnership countries and five observer countries. The World Trade Organisation Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also participated virtually in the meeting.

The FIT Partnership was launched on 16th September 2025 to promote open and fair trade, support inclusive growth, and address contemporary trade challenges.

As a principles-based and non-binding grouping, the FIT Partnership aims to strengthen the rules-based trading system through practical and solution-focused initiatives in areas such as supply chain resilience, non-tariff trade barriers, and the facilitation of investment in the adoption and integration of emerging technologies.

During the meeting, the FIT Partnership welcomed new member countries Paraguay and Malaysia, joining existing members Brunei, Chile, Costa Rica, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay. This brings the membership of the FIT Partnership to 16 countries.

The inaugural FIT Partnership Ministerial Meeting also welcomed representatives from non-member countries, including Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Thailand, and Peru, who participated in the meeting to better understand the FIT Partnership and its initiatives.

The Ministers reaffirmed the FIT Partnership’s commitment to open and fair trade and launched the following initiatives to address emerging challenges and opportunities in trade and investment.

The first was a Ministerial Declaration on Supply Chain Resilience, issued by 13 members: the UAE, Brunei, Chile, Costa Rica, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Singapore, Switzerland, and Uruguay, to enhance cooperation in identifying and mitigating major supply-chain risks and disruptions. This will allow swifter and more meaningful responses to major supply chain risks and disruptions.

The second was the launch of a workstream to advance digital and paperless trade. The workstream will promote the adoption of international standards and legislation to facilitate the use and exchange of digital trade documentation.

The third workstream will focus on strengthening the rules-based trading system by developing solutions to contemporary trade challenges and exploring pathways for reform.

The fourth includes launching a new workstream on leveraging technology to address current challenges in trade. This initiative will provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specialising in trade technology with the opportunity to test and refine their innovative solutions for scale-up.

Looking ahead, the FIT Partnership will maintain its focus on having real-world impact and amplifying the collective voice of small and medium-sized, trade-dependent countries to champion open and fair trade.

As it continues to expand, the Partnership will continue to invite additional countries willing to uphold its principles.

During the FIT Partnership meeting, AL Zeyoudi also held bilateral discussions with Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment; Lee Chuan Teck, Executive Chairman of Enterprise Singapore; Fernanda Lima and Pranav Kumar, Partners at Leapfrog; Manuel Tovar Rivera, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Trade; Prudence Sebahizi, Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry; Helene Budliger, Switzerland’s Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs; and Janaina Tewany, Panama’s Vice Minister of International Trade Negotiations.